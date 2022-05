The Nevada women's golf team hosted their inaugural 'Patty Sheehan Golf Tournament' at Somersett Golf and Country Club on Monday. The Wolf Pack, LPGA Tour and World Golf Hall of Famer was a pioneer of the Nevada women's golf team, practicing with the men when she played in the late 1970s, as the women didn't have an official team until the late 1990s. During Sheehan's time at Nevada, she finished in the top-10 twice at the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) championships before transferring to San Jose State. In 1980, she was named the nation's top collegiate golfer, winning the Broderick Award and capturing an AIAW title.

