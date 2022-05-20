ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders Responds To Nick Saban Accusing Jackson State Of Paying $1 Million To Top Recruit

By Bruce Goodwin II
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANdid_0fkdbPsl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8F8v_0fkdbPsl00

Source: Derek White / Getty


T he college athlete pay debate just got even more controversial.

It hasn’t even been a year since it was ruled legal for players to receive checks from name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals , and Alabama’s head football coach Nick Saban is already hating on it. While at a 50-day countdown event for the World Games, Saban dug into the most recent recruiting season by saying that Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M “bought” every player on their team with the help of those newfound NIL deals.

“It’s going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said, as reported by AL.com . “You’ve read about them. You know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. [Texas] A&M was first.

The Aggies weren’t the only team trashed in the rant; Jackson State got dissed as well for how the institution got a player — likely Travis Hunter Jr.– to sign a National Letter of intent. Not only did Hunter initially commit to the Florida State Seminoles, but the talented cornerback is also ranked No. 1 in the country.

Jackson State paid a guy $1 million last year who was a really good Division I player to come to their school,” said Saban. “It was in the paper, and they bragged about it. No one did anything about it.”

Saban’s referring to the since refuted rumor that Hunter received a cool $1 million through a Barstool Sports NIL deal .

Jackson State’s head coach is none other than 2-time Super Bowl Champ Deion Sanders , and he wasn’t afraid to clap back at Saban’s claims.

“You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow,” Sanders wrote on Twitter . “I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB ! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.”

The SEC is already heating up, and the season hasn’t even kicked off yet.

The post Deion Sanders Responds To Nick Saban Accusing Jackson State Of Paying $1 Million To Top Recruit appeared first on Cassius | born unapologetic | News, Style, Culture .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
City
Money, MS
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Hunter
Person
Nick Saban
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy