Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc., seeing strong sales across all of its divisions, reported a net profit of $286 million, or $1.08 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $103 million, or $0.39 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income came to $315 million compared to $126 million in the year-ago period.More from WWDBackstage at Macy's Herald SquareHoliday Windows 2019Executives Tackle What's in Store at Global Retailing Conference The earnings results exceeded Wall Street expectations, triggering a 9 percent, or $1.60, spike in Macy’s stock price to $19.21 in pre-market trading Thursday. For the quarter...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO