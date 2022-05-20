Shoppers Say This Foot Peel Mask Sloughs Off Dead Skin for 'Disgusting' but 'Worth-It' Results

Ramen is like a hug in a bowl. It's incredibly satisfying, flavorful, and comforting, and the variations are basically infinite. We are not talking about the instant ramen packets popular in dorm rooms. We are talking about the rich and complex bowl of broth and noodles. Ramen is a soup, more specifically, a broth-based soup bursting with wheat noodles, meat and/or vegetables, and a variety of toppings. Ramen is a major part of Japanese culture, although it is presumed to have originated in China. Luckily for us, ramen has now become widely popular beyond Japan. There are many different types of ramen, and the regional variations are vast. From the broth to the toppings, its components vary widely. And to throw a curveball into the mix, some ramen dishes, like mazemen, are broth-less and simply tossed in a rich sauce, or tsukemen, which are cold noodles served with a dipping sauce or broth alongside for dunking.
