Cape Coral, FL

New annexed Pine Island Road properties could create more area traffic

By Avi Adkins
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CORAL, Fla. — A busy Cape Coral intersection could get busier with new annexed properties along Pine Island Road. On Wednesday,...

Vi at Bentley Village hits 80 percent reservation mark

Vi at Bentley Village has announced that it has surpassed 80 percent pre-sold status for its Phase Six redevelopment project. Anticipated to break ground in late summer of 2022, the new extensive revitalization will bring the community four new buildings housing 64 luxurious Independent Living residences. “We are thrilled to...
NAPLES, FL
Record-breaking sales in two of Naples’ top private communities

Two exceptional estates situated within a prestigious golf club community in North Naples and an award-winning enclave near Marco Island recently shattered local real estate records. Exclusively listed and sold by Michelle Thomas of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the highest-priced home in the history of Quail Creek closed for $5,620,000 in March. Michelle also represented the buyer in the top Fiddler’s Creek sale year-to-date which sold for $3,651,000 in April. Offering championship courses among lush landscapes, pristine fairways and open water, these private communities present a genuine golfer’s paradise. As the popularity of the game increases, more players seek to hit the green from the comfort of their own backyard with access to ample luxury amenities.
NAPLES, FL
Lehigh Acres man dies after collision with a traffic camera pole.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol are still investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-75 at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25. According to a FHP press release, the 33-year-old driver was traveling north on the outside lane of I-75. The driver drove off the road and onto the grass shoulder when the front portion of his car ran into a DOT traffic utility pole.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Two killed in crash on US 41 in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Two people were killed in a crash on US 41 near Zemel Road in Punta Gorda Monday night, officials said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a 46-year-old North Port man driving a pickup truck was headed the wrong way on US 41 and crashed head-on into a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Things to do in Southwest Florida this Weekend

If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!. Film Festival: The Fort Myers Film Festival will be...
FORT MYERS, FL

