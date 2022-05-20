ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keane: We need to make sure this never happens again

By Calvin
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton have not done a thing in an easy and straightforward manner this season, so it was no surprise to anyone really that they assured their continued presence in the Premier League in a dramatic comeback the likes of which they had not managed since April 1977. The Blues...

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Season Finale at Arsenal

Everton missed out on their opportunity to leap-frog Southampton into 15th place on Sunday after conceding five to Arsenal, but in reality, the Toffees had done their job and were halfway to the beach by kickoff. Endangered by Everyone. Last season, Everton did the double over three teams in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Embarrassing 5-1 Defeat at Arsenal

Following on from Everton securing Premier League survival on what was an unforgettable night at Goodison Park last Thursday, came this trip to north London with nothing at stake for the visitors. Amid wholesale changes to personnel (six) from their last outing, it was always going to be a tough ask for the Blues to actually show up at the Emirates Stadium, in more than just a purely physical sense. After the emotional high midweek, a flat undercooked performance ensued, resembling a preseason game in many ways but with the high goal count and occasional comedic defending that we sometimes see on the final day of the season. Unfortunately, Arsenal had much to play for coming into this match, at least until news started filtering in of Tottenham Hotspur’s systematic dismantling of long-relegated Norwich City and with that, a vanishing possibility of Champions League qualification for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ilkay Gundogan Still a Key Player for Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan rose from the bench to fire Manchester City to the league title on Sunday. City were in dire straits and needed a saviour. No, this was not in the script. City were close to the mountaintop before the game kicked off. But the club's faithful were quickly descending into the abyss of disappointment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Top Players & Quotes

And with that, the season is over. Ah, it’s going to be a couple of tough summer months without the Magpies in action, but thanks to the new board and last October’s takeover we should at least get some transfer-market entertainment. Let’s not get too much ahead of where we’re now, though, and hand the last three Seahorse Awards of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign to the last that put on the best performances in the 1-2 win away at Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

3 Observations from Erik Ten Hag’s first interview as Man United manager

After the conclusion of the Premier League yesterday, Manchester United announced the official appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the club’s manager for the next season. Club reporter Pien Meulensteen held an interview session with the Dutchman where he revealed next season’s plans, the team’s mindset and his expectations for this club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle United’s 2022/23 full kit wardrobe leaked

Oh, boy, you bet that’s a classy jersey for a classy club full of classy lads. Just a few days ago we were able to report on the leak (via FootyHeadlines.com) of the three new kits Newcastle will be wearing next season, including the home, third, and goalkeeper versions of the threads, as well as a very controversial away kit bathed in the colors of Saudi Arabia’s international kit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Klopp and Pep Effect

I was wondering about point totals over multiple seasons, but could not find the information anywhere, so I had to Excel it. Below is a table of point totals by year since 2016-2017, the first full season where Klopp and Pep were in charge. Remarkable stuff!. Row Labels 16-17 17-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Liverpool Announce Signing of Fabio Carvalho

The domestic season is over in England, and despite the disappointment of coming up just a point shy of the title, Jürgen Klopp’s 92-point winning Reds still have a Champions League final to look forward to. They also have their first signing for next season completed. After being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Championship checklist starts now

In many ways it was a perfect Wembley occasion for Sunderland and the fans. The sheer numbers and noise made by those in Red and White turned it into a home game, and the response from the team was evident. We controlled large parts of the game, score a stunning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Tarkowski & Carter-Vickers linked, Calvert-Lewin’s message, Tosun farewell

“One thing I learned this season is that everyone in whatever walk of life is fighting battles you know nothing about, and there is no shame in finding someone to talk to and being open and honest with yourself about how you really feel. To all the young kings suppressing emotion I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life. It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you’ll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses.” - Dominic Calvert-Lewin shares a very personal message with the fans. [Instagram]
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Oleks Zinchenko Reflects on Special PL Win for himself and Manchester City

Oleks Zinchenko really stepped up these last two month and played exceptionally well yesterday in wht was the triumh on apr with 93:20. He was quite emotional after the match as well and how could you not be? From the turmoil in his native Ukraines to the pain he must feel amid it all, Zinchenko earned this win as much as anybody else,
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton sign youngster to new contract

Everton announced earlier today that they had signed youngster Lewis Warrington to a new two-year deal. The 19-year old had an excellent first half of the season with David Unsworth’s Under-23 side before going out on loan to League Two Tranmere Rovers where he had an instant impact, leading them to a ninth placed finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Daily Hilario: Wednesday

Even if you just search, "Ballon d'Or Clause" on Google, Martial comes up at #1. Not a query about what it is, but directly Martial's situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE

