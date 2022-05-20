The Bayou Boogaloo returns to Bayou St. John this evening, with music by The Squirrel Nut Zippers, Ani DiFranco, The Soul Rebels, and a whole lot more.

The Bayou Boogaloo has grown from a small fundraiser to a major weekend event

“It started out after Katrina,” the event’s Monique Pyle told WWL-TV. “After Katrina, they started this festival to help build back the bayou.”

And the proceeds from the fest still benefit Friends of Bayou St. John, a non-profit that promotes “stewardship, cultural appreciation, responsible recreation and initiatives that support a clean, healthy Bayou St. John that is accessible to all.”

“I mean, people love going there, you know, hanging by the bayou, eating lunch, doing all sorts of different things,” said Pyle.

Click here for the music lineup, info on tickets, and more.

The city of New Orleans has announced some temporary street closures to accommodate the festival:

Traffic Advisory: Temporary Street Closures for Bayou Boogaloo

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans has permitted the 2022 Mid City Bayou Boogaloo, which will take place Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22. Impacted neighborhoods include Bayou St. John, City Park and Mid-City. As always during major special events, residents and visitors are encouraged to take care in large crowds and to report suspicious activity to public safety officials.

Details on special events are available at ready.nola.gov/events . Residents and visitors are also encouraged to follow us on social media @nolaready and sign up for special event alerts by texting NOLAEVENTS to 77295.

Parking & Traffic

Parking enforcement personnel will monitor the surrounding streets for illegal parking.

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.

Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.

Call (504) 658-8100 for parking enforcement.

The following streets will be closed to traffic on Friday, May 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

St. Peter Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/625 N. Hagan/WB)

Toulouse Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/3301 Toulouse St./WB)

St. Philip Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/3301 St. Ann St./Westbound)

Elaine Place between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Wilson Street (Lakeside/822 Wilson St./Eastbound)

Orleans Avenue between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Wilson Dr. (Lakeside/800 Wilson St./Eastbound)

3319 Orleans Avenue between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside WB)

600 Moss St. between 3356 Dumaine St. (Riverside NB and SB)

3600 Dumaine St. (Lakeside/SB)

500 Norman C. Francis Avenue corner of Toulouse Street (Lakeside/Northbound)

632 Moss St. and the corner of St. Peter St. (Riverside/SB)

Transportation

Traffic will be restricted along the route. Residents are encouraged to be patient and to prepare for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Attendees are encouraged to use alternatives to driving, including RTA public transportation, taxis, rideshares (Uber, Lyft) or bicycling, including Blue Bikes.

Bikes

Bicycle parking areas are located adjacent to the Gentilly Pedestrian and the Sauvage Street Pedestrian festival entrances. Blue Bikes will also have drop zones at those entrances.

RTA

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates and detours can be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at (504) 248-3900.

Boating Rules and Regulations

Boating and rafting on Bayou St. John during a neighborhood festival is what makes Bayou Boogaloo unique. For more information on how to plan your Bayou Boogaloo Experience, see Boating Regulations at Bayou Boogaloo Boating Rules.