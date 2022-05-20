ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

This $142 Million Mercedes-Benz Just Became the Most Expensive Car Ever Sold

By Viju Mathew
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sLvZ_0fkdSzD400

Click here to read the full article.

It’s the sort of thing that only Mercedes-Benz could really do.

On Thursday, at the Côte d’Azur’s new Maybourne Riviera hotel above Monte Carlo, Mercedes-Benz capped off its Capital Markets Day summit for investors with a couple of groundbreaking reveals. Formula 1 racers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell helped officially debut the all-electric Vision AMG concept car in what, on any other occasion, would be a truly grand finale. It’s hard to believe that a car representing such a pivotal shift for AMG could be upstaged, but indeed it was.

Less than an hour after the Vision AMG was made public, Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, announced what’s claimed to be not just the world’s most expensive car sold at auction, but the priciest, period. A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, surprisingly on display for attendees, fetched a record-obliterating $142.8 million at an invite-only event presided by RM Sotheby’s at the Mercedes museum in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 5.

The car is one of only two prototype racers developed by engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut and his team for the 1955 Carrera Panamericana. That year’s competition, though, was called off, and Mercedes abandoned motorsport entirely, all due to the infamous Le Mans tragedy—that June—where Pierre Levegh and his SLR catapulted into the crowd, killing the driver along with 83 spectators. Uhlenhaut’s project was subsequently shuttered and this particular example, fit with a 297 hp inline-eight engine mated to a five-speed transmission, came into his possession. The fact that its top speed was touted to be approximately 186 mph only added to this 300 SLR’s mystique.

“As the saying goes: Never say never,” Källenius said when breaking the news. “We have been approached many times over the years by collectors, museums and other interested parties wanting to buy an Uhlenhaut; we’ve always said no. But it has become increasingly clear to us that having our heritage hidden away in the holy halls is, in some ways, a missed opportunity. These incredible cars are works of art and should be more widely celebrated. We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting to see what it’s really worth . . . and what if we did something good with the money, something for society?’”

That thought process led to the formation of the Mercedes-Benz Fund, which the sale of the Uhlenhaut Coupé helped start. Renata Jungo Brüngger, a member of Mercedes-Benz’s Board of Management for Integrity and Legal Affairs, refers to the proceeds as “seed money” for what she describes in the official statement as a “global scholarship program supporting young people in their studies, commitment and actions toward a more sustainable future.”

It’s fitting that the location on the French Riviera, not far from where Mercedes first came to life on a racetrack in Nice back in 1901, was the stage for the world’s oldest automaker to spotlight these two disparate machines. Although separated by nearly seven decades, each now fulfills the same purpose of illuminating the storied marque’s road ahead.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Mercedes Unveils the All-Electric Vision AMG Concept, and It’s the Best Looking Car You’ll See Today

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes-AMG is preparing to say goodbye to the internal combustion engine once and for all, and what will arrive in its place is nothing if not striking. Mercedes used its Capital Markets Day investors summit, at the Maybourne Riviera hotel above Monte Carlo, to debut something big on Thursday evening—the brand-new Vision AMG. The sleek concept, which Formula 1 racers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell helped unveil, offers a glimpse of what can be expected from the automaker’s high-performance division going forward. Further enforcing the German luxury marque’s commitment to electrification, the Vision AMG four-door concept was...
CARS
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
Robb Report

First Look: Bentley’s New Flagship Bentayga Is an Even Longer and More Lavish SUV

Click here to read the full article. Want to stretch your legs? Bentley’s Bentayga Extended Wheelbase has you covered. Billed as the British marque’s “new luxury flagship,” this lengthened and more lavish SUV effectively replaces the Bentley Mulsanne four-door sedan. Robb Report was recently treated to a secret preview of the EWB ahead of it reaching US showrooms this fall. Our rendezvous with the new Bentayga variant took place in a closely guarded studio at Brooklands, near London. Built in 1907, Brooklands was the world’s first purpose-built racetrack and became synonymous with Bentley. In 1935, the 8.0-liter BH1, owned by famous...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ola Källenius
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
Motorious

1990 Mercedes 250 GD 'Wolf' Restomod

This vehicle is about a lot more than just luxury. The Mercedes G-Wagon symbolizes the German and European automotive market of power, status, fame, and wealth. Whether that is because of their incredible build quality, customization options, or brand name recognition is up to the eye of the beholder. The simple truth is that people want these cars, and now you have the opportunity to be one of the special few who can make it happen. This particular vehicle is an example of a car built for a purpose as it takes the JEEP approach of using a removable top to a whole other level. Along with the class and style this car carries on its own, the builders were clearly aiming to make a performance offroader that could handle the heat of heavy use. So how does it hold up to these challenges?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Travel Trailers#Maybourne Riviera#Monte Carlo#The Vision Amg#Slr#Rm Sotheby#Carrera Panamericana
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Camaro ZL1 vs. Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye: Which Is Faster?

There are a lot of great contenders to choose from if you’re in the market for V8 muscle cars. This is especially true if you’re looking to get something with a supercharged powerplant creating relentless horsepower. With the Dodge Challenger currently holding its place as the best-selling muscle car, it’s hard not to immediately put eyes on the Hellcat. However, the Camaro ZL1 should definitely make it to the list of considerations. How do they stack up against each other?
CARS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This Insane $26 Million Utah ‘Log Cabin’ Has a Helipad and Heated Driveways

Click here to read the full article. In our unpredictable times, it doesn’t hurt to have a backup plan. While the seller of this sprawling compound, who wishes to remain anonymous, might not be a doomsday prepper, all of the safe rooms and spy-like features in his residence serve a purpose.  A cabin might conjure up images of a quaint log home, but this Utah residence at 7600 E. Deer Knoll Drive is anything but simple. Located just 40 minutes outside of Park City, the place—which took four years to complete—spans 12,377 square feet, which includes the detached garage and the...
PARK CITY, UT
Robb Report

Introducing ‘Uncommon Scents’: The 5 Best Men’s Fragrances to Wear at the Office

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re working from your office full time or just heading in for the occasional staff meeting, one of the nicest things you can do for your coworkers is to smell like you actually want to be there. That’s exactly what the best men’s colognes and fragrances for the office will help you do. The right one can banish the ambivalent scent of body wash and pod coffee and imbue your cubicle and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Robb Report

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy