Projects Proposed for Briarcliff Manor, Ossining and Yorktown. “The Westchester IDA is pleased to offer financial incentives for these projects that will provide clean renewable energy for our communities as well as ensure stability of the power grid during times of high energy use. This is a new and important role for the IDA. It aligns well with the County’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and sustainable development,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO