For years you could barely scan right-wing media, especially in Texas, without hearing about the case of Jeff Younger, a North Texas dad furious that his estranged ex-wife allowed his child to socially transition to being a girl. Younger fought like hell to get his “son” back and faced unsympathetic courts and court-ordered psychologists, becoming a cause célèbre along the way. “A Texas family court stole my children from me, giving my ex-wife authority to transition my son . . . into a girl,” Younger’s website reports. “I’ve spent over a million dollars trying to stop my ex-wife and the courts from chemically castrating my son. An economic crisis for any family.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO