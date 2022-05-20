Fast Growth May Be the Brass Ring in Business, but Not If It Comes at the Expense of Your Company

Welcome to my world. Alex Hormozi and I have nothing to sell you. Do you know the difference between $1 million and $1 billion? It's a lot. If you were to compare the delta in time, a million seconds is about 11 days. However, a billion seconds is almost 32 years. Alex Hormozi, entrepreneur, author, and CEO of Acquisition.com, has a growing portfolio of companies worth upwards of $100 million. Hormozi has a remarkable story that has all the makings of a Hollywood movie. Triumph and tragedy; high stakes business failure and success; complicated family relationships; romance; and more. Hormozi says that by the age of 32, he and his wife Leila's portfolio of companies crossed $85 million per year in revenue spanning brick-and-mortar service, licensing, education, SaaS, and e-commerce. In my opinion, they are on a trajectory to hit the billion-dollar milestone sooner than most.

