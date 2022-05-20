ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Growth May Be the Brass Ring in Business, but Not If It Comes at the Expense of Your Company

By Anese Cavanaugh
Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneurs turn down work all the time. But I didn't fully understand why until 2009, seven years after I started my Northern California-based private coaching and consulting practice. I had an executive client at the time, responsible for leading a very large global consulting firm, who wanted to shortcut...

Inc.com

The Key to Unlocking Your Company's Growth Potential

When Ranjay Gulati, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School, began working on his latest book, he initially planned to call it Purpose. But he quickly realized he needed a new working title: During his research and writing process, he found that many companies like to talk about purpose but few back it up with their actions. For those few successful companies that did walk the walk, "it wasn't just a purpose statement. It was a way of being. It was something that informed everything they did," says Gulati.
Inc.com

How to Find and Groom Your Successor

One of the responsibilities that can be difficult, even for great CEOs, is to make the time to consider their successor plan. While it's human nature not to think too far into the future, you owe it to your organization to groom prime talent to replace you, regardless of how invincible you still feel. Think of it as a contingency plan.
Inc.com

3 Questions to Ask Before Building A.I. Into Your Business Model

The first step toward adopting artificial intelligence technology is taking a hard look at your business needs. Artificial intelligence might not play an important role in your company yet, but A.I. and machine learning are rapidly transforming our modern-day business environment. According to a year-end 2021 survey by McKinsey, 56 percent of respondents said they had implemented A.I. technology in at least one function, up from 50 percent the previous year.
Inc.com

Small Businesses Are Starting to See Sales Slow--and That's Not Likely to Change

After months of shouldering increased costs, customers are pulling back. That's according to small businesses surveyed in May by the Wall Street Journal. Some say that sales have decreased over the past few weeks--and the majority aren't optimistic about things getting better any time soon. More than half (56 percent) of the 600 small businesses surveyed say that they expect economic conditions to worsen over the next year--up from 42 percent in April.
Inc.com

The Startup Killer That Almost Every Founder Ignores

How experienced entrepreneurs navigate the law of unintended consequences. For a lot of companies, the battle for success is often lost in the margins. And quietly. A company can be quickly doomed by a decision that seemed less than critical, almost innocuous, at the time it was made. This is the law of unintended consequences, and it's a nightmare for both startups and mature companies. It can strike in sales, technology, finance, hiring, just about anywhere.
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Inc.com

Meet the 20 Most Purpose-Driven Brands of 2022

Looking at more than 200 brands from 50 industries, the Purpose Power Index measures companies' commitment to making a difference. It can seem hard to quantify a company's purpose--but not impossible. The 2022 Purpose Power Index is here, and it points to the 100 most purpose-driven companies at work in...
Inc.com

8 Ways to Increase the Effectiveness of Your Time Spent Communicating

In my work with entrepreneurs and business leaders, a common question I get is how to be a better communicator. In the rush of daily activities, it's hard to find time to carefully craft the right messages to all your constituents, route them through all the right channels, and have any insight that they have been heard and understood. It's even harder to find time to actively listen to input.
Inc.com

4 Ways to Find Business Opportunities During Challenging Times

Change can lead to new opportunities that oftentimes can't be anticipated and can fuel great innovation and creative thinking. We find ourselves in some of the most tumultuous economic times that I've seen in my entrepreneurial career. Even the largest and most successful companies will be tested by changing capital markets, interest rates, geopolitics and inflation. However, these times also create some of the greatest opportunities for entrepreneurial teams.
Inc.com

The Verdict Is In: Customer Service Isn't Human Enough

Does your organization's customer service strategy sacrifice humanity for the sake of efficiency? Here are three ways to adjust. Since the pandemic first began, consumer demand for heightened levels of customer service has exploded. In fact, 80 percent of consumers expected the pandemic to deliver improved customer experiences while 58 percent continue to demand further improvements in a post-pandemic world. But between the Great Resignation and fledgling technologies, businesses have struggled to keep up.
Inc.com

Behind the Brand With Alex Hormozi

Welcome to my world. Alex Hormozi and I have nothing to sell you. Do you know the difference between $1 million and $1 billion? It's a lot. If you were to compare the delta in time, a million seconds is about 11 days. However, a billion seconds is almost 32 years. Alex Hormozi, entrepreneur, author, and CEO of Acquisition.com, has a growing portfolio of companies worth upwards of $100 million. Hormozi has a remarkable story that has all the makings of a Hollywood movie. Triumph and tragedy; high stakes business failure and success; complicated family relationships; romance; and more. Hormozi says that by the age of 32, he and his wife Leila's portfolio of companies crossed $85 million per year in revenue spanning brick-and-mortar service, licensing, education, SaaS, and e-commerce. In my opinion, they are on a trajectory to hit the billion-dollar milestone sooner than most.
Inc.com

Acquire or Build Internally: 4 Questions to Ask Yourself

When and why it makes sense to acquire a company. You want to launch a sub-brand. Do you build it yourself, or do you acquire someone else?. Each approach has its risks and benefits. If you build it yourself, you have total control (and 100 percent ownership), but no guaranteed product-market fit. If you acquire, you get a readymade audience, but the risks are the same as any relationship: What if unforeseen misalignment causes a breakup?
Inc.com

Why This Stanford Alum is Building "Microsoft for Web3"

Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Have a...
Inc.com

Everything You Need to Know About Company Values

Your company's values are everything. They're the cornerstone of the most successful ventures. The very foundation of every business decision you make. Actually, not just the foundation. They are the mortar holding the bricks. The grout between the tiles. The caulk and paint, too. All that stuff. So it's reasonable...
Inc.com

How to Grow Your Business While Staying True to Its Mission

Supergoop's mission is to encourage daily sunscreen wear. Founder Holly Thaggard realized people were undervaluing sunscreen after a friend was diagnosed with skin cancer at the age of 29. Further research led her to the discovery that 84 percent of people don't wear sunscreen every day, so she started Supergoop in 2007 with the goal of making the practice cool.
Inc.com

These Are the Return-to-Office Perks That'll Actually Help With Long-Term Employee Retention

With all the talk about return-to-office these days, we're seeing companies offer perks to lure people back in -- from private concerts, to higher compensation for working out of HQ, to happy hours with CEOs (that may breed more proximity bias than employee engagement). These extrinsic motivators seem to be working to get people back in the office, at least in the short term. Data conducted by Future Forum shows that more than a third of knowledge workers are now working from the office five days a week, more than at any point since the summer of 2020.
Inc.com

Demand Has Never Been Higher, but These Infant-Formula Startups Are Pausing New Orders

It's a rough moment to be a baby-formula startup. The shortage of powdered baby formulas in American stores has meant a surge in demand for Bobbie and ByHeart, two young, direct-to-consumer formula companies. While a rush of new customers can be a dream, it can also be a death sentence for any company with limited production capacity. As such, both startups have reacted by halting new customer orders entirely. The reasoning: They don't want to leave their existing customers high and dry.
Inc.com

The Heroes of Small Business Success: A 2022 Blockbuster

These past two years have reminded us all that small business heroes like you have the talent, grit, and determination to survive any challenge. It's one of those moments in history that people will say, "they'll be making movies about this for years." Now is a critical time for small businesses to not just survive, but thrive--here are three tips to help you win the day.
