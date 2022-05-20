ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ixovex-1, a novel oncolytic E1B-mutated adenovirus

By Mohiemen Anwar
Cover picture for the articleThere is a great demand for improved oncolytic viruses that selectively replicate within cancer cells while sparing normal cells. Here, we describe a novel oncolytic adenovirus, Ixovex-1, that obtains a cancer-selective replication phenotype by modulating the level of expression of the different, alternatively spliced E1B mRNA isoforms. Ixovex-1 is a recombinant...

Pinolenic acid exhibits anti-inflammatory and anti-atherogenic effects in peripheral blood-derived monocytes from patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Pinolenic acid (PNLA), an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid from pine nuts, has anti-inflammatory and anti-atherogenic effects. We aimed to investigate the direct anti-inflammatory effectÂ and anti-atherogenic effects of PNLA on activated purified CD14 monocytes from peripheral blood of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in vitro. Flow cytometry was used to assess the proportions of CD14 monocytes expressing TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-1Î², and IL-8 in purified monocytes from patients with RA after lipopolysaccharide (LPS) stimulation with/without PNLA pre-treatment. The whole genomic transcriptomeÂ (WGT) profile of PNLA-treated, and LPS-activated monocytes from patients with active RA was investigated by RNA-sequencing. PNLA reduced percentage of monocytes expressing cytokines: TNF-Î± by 23% (p"‰="‰0.048), IL-6 by 25% (p"‰="‰0.011), IL-1Î² by 23% (p"‰="‰0.050), IL-8 by 20% (p"‰="‰0.066). Pathway analysis identified upstream activation of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs), sirtuin3, and let7Â miRNA, andÂ KLF15, which are anti-inflammatory and antioxidative. In contrast, DAP3, LIF and STAT3, which are involved in TNF-Î±, and IL-6 signal transduction, were inhibited. Canonical Pathway analysis showed that PNLA inhibited oxidative phosphorylation (p"‰="‰9.14Eâˆ’09) and mitochondrial dysfunction (p"‰="‰4.18Eâˆ’08), while the sirtuin (SIRTs) signalling pathway was activated (p"‰="‰8.89Eâˆ’06) which interfere with the pathophysiological process of atherosclerosis. Many miRNAs were modulated by PNLA suggesting potential post-transcriptional regulation of metabolic and immune response that has not been described previously. Multiple miRNAs target pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase-4 (PDK4), single-immunoglobulin interleukin-1 receptor molecule (SIGIRR), mitochondrially encoded ATP synthase membrane subunit 6 (MT-ATP6) and acetyl-CoA acyltranferase2 (ACAA2); genes implicated in regulation of lipid and cell metabolism, inflammation, and mitochondrial dysfunction. PNLA has potential anti-atherogenic and immune-metabolic effects on monocytes that are pathogenic in RA and atherosclerosis. Dietary PNLA supplementation regulates key miRNAs that are involved in metabolic, mitochondrial,Â and inflammatory pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Association of breakfast consumption frequency with fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity/b cells function (HOMA-IR) in adults from high-risk families for type 2 diabetes in Europe: the Feel4Diabetes Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate the association of breakfast consumption frequency (BCF) with glycemic control indices in a cross-sectional sample of adults from families at high risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), exploring the role of sex and socioeconomic status (SES).
HEALTH
Deconstructing the functional neuroanatomy of the choroid plexus: an ontogenetic perspective for studying neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders

The choroid plexus (CP) is a delicate and highly vascularized structure in the brain comprised of a dense network of fenestrated capillary loops that help in the synthesis, secretion and circulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). This unique neuroanatomical structure is comprised of arachnoid villi stemming from frond-like surface projections-that protrude into the lumen of the four cerebral ventricles-providing a key source of nutrients to the brain parenchyma in addition to serving as a 'sink' for central nervous system metabolic waste. In fact, the functions of the CP are often described as being analogous to those of the liver and kidney. Beyond forming a barrier/interface between the blood and CSF compartments, the CP has been identified as a modulator of leukocyte trafficking, inflammation, cognition, circadian rhythm and the gut brain-axis. In recent years, advances in molecular biology techniques and neuroimaging along with the use of sophisticated animal models have played an integral role in shaping our understanding of how the CP"“CSF system changes in relation to the maturation of neural circuits during critical periods of brain development. In this article we provide an ontogenetic perspective of the CP and review the experimental evidence implicating this structure in the pathophysiology of neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders.
HEALTH
Nivolumab plus ipilimumab: a potential regimen to rewrite treatment guidelines for ESCC

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 169 (2022) Cite this article. The recent research published in The New England Journal of Medicine by Y. Doki et al. has reported the interim findings from the CheckMate 648, which is an international, multi-center, open-label, and randomized phase 3 clinical trial to explore the role of dual immune checkpoints inhibitors combination for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)1.
SCIENCE
Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Different DNA methylome, transcriptome and histological features in uterine fibroids with and without MED12 mutations

Somatic mutations in Mediator complex subunit 12 (MED12m) have been reported as a biomarker of uterine fibroids (UFs). However, the role of MED12m is still unclear in the pathogenesis of UFs. Therefore, we investigated the differences in DNA methylome, transcriptome, and histological features between MED12m-positive and -negative UFs. DNA methylomes and transcriptomes were obtained from MED12m-positive and -negative UFs and myometrium, and hierarchically clustered. Differentially expressed genes in comparison with the myometrium and co-expressed genes detected by weighted gene co-expression network analysis were subjected to gene ontology enrichment analyses. The amounts of collagen fibers and the number of blood vessels and smooth muscle cells were histologically evaluated. Hierarchical clustering based on DNA methylation clearly separated the myometrium, MED12m-positive, and MED12m-negative UFs. MED12m-positive UFs had the increased activities of extracellular matrix formation, whereas MED12m-negative UFs had the increased angiogenic activities and smooth muscle cell proliferation. The MED12m-positive and -negative UFs had different DNA methylation, gene expression, and histological features. The MED12m-positive UFs form the tumor with a rich extracellular matrix and poor blood vessels and smooth muscle cells compared to the MED12m-negative UFs, suggesting MED12 mutations affect the tissue composition of UFs.
SCIENCE
Virus
Health
Biology
Diseases & Treatments
Microbiology
Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Direct observations of anomalous resistivity and diffusion in collisionless plasma

Coulomb collisions provide plasma resistivity and diffusion but in many low-density astrophysical plasmas such collisions between particles are extremely rare. Scattering of particles by electromagnetic waves can lower the plasma conductivity. Such anomalous resistivity due to wave-particle interactions could be crucial to many processes, including magnetic reconnection. It has been suggested that waves provide both diffusion and resistivity, which can support the reconnection electric field, but this requires direct observation to confirm. Here, we directly quantify anomalous resistivity, viscosity, and cross-field electron diffusion associated with lower hybrid waves using measurements from the four Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) spacecraft. We show that anomalous resistivity is approximately balanced by anomalous viscosity, and thus the waves do not contribute to the reconnection electric field. However, the waves do produce an anomalous electron drift and diffusion across the current layer associated with magnetic reconnection. This leads to relaxation of density gradients at timescales of order the ion cyclotron period, and hence modifies the reconnection process.
ASTRONOMY
Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Transitioning from NRP to a combined PALS-NRP resuscitation model at a level IV NICU

Neonates admitted to a level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) frequently have complex medical conditions and require prolonged stays beyond 28 days of age. Given the acuity of medical problems and surgeries required, these neonates are at risk for cardiopulmonary events necessitating resuscitation. Two universally accepted programs address these issues-neonatal resuscitation program (NRP) which concentrates on delivery room resuscitation and pediatric advanced life support program (PALS) which focuses on a broader range of cardiopulmonary events [1, 2]. Over the past ten years, there have been several questions, discussions, and surveys evaluating the best form of resuscitation for neonates outside of the delivery room. In most NICUs, neonates receive NRP until they are discharged from the NICU [3]. In contrast, if a neonate is transferred to the PICU, they are likely to receive PALS, regardless of their age. Given the increasing population of older, chronic infants present in our level IV NICU, we sought to design and implement a new resuscitation guideline incorporating PALS and NRP for cardiopulmonary events at the University of Wisconsin and UWÂ Health Kids American Family Children's Hospital. Our study design did not address improvement in patient care or value of the intervention.
WISCONSIN STATE

