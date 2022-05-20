MSHP reports

CHESTER – The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished 3rd out of 15 teams at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet. The event was hosted at DuQuoin. DuQuoin was the winner of the Sectional with 193 points, followed by Pinckneyville (2nd, 51); CHESTER (3rd, 43); Sesser-Valier (4th, 42); Johnston City (5th Tie, 36); McLeansboro Hamilton County (5th Tie, 36); Pope County (7th Tie, 28); Vienna (7th Tie, 28); Christopher (9th, 26); Carmi-White County (10th, 25); Goreville (11th, 24); West Frankfort (12th, 9); Steeleville (13th, 7); Cairo (14th Tie, 2); and Eldorado (14th Tie, 2).
