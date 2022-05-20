ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

MSHP reports

suntimesnews.com
 6 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest reports. 49-year-old...

suntimesnews.com

suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's report

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending May 20. Arrested Person: 9 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 5. Animal Control:...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 59-year-old Demetrius Brooks of St. Louis was arrested at 8:05 p.m. May 15th on two fugitive warrants and a charge of driving while suspended following a traffic stop on the northbound I-55 at the 129 mile marker. 47-year-old...
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Randolph County Sheriff's report

CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff's Office has released its latest repport of arrests. Matthew P. Kirkland 29, Sparta, arrested May 16, 2022 by Sparta Police for aggravated battery, domestic battery & unlawful use of weapons. Is incarcerated. Megan E. Throop 28, Chester, arrested May 17, 2022 by...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Highway 51 center turn lane to be extended starting June 6

SIKESTON—A section of Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews extend the center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from Route T to Old St. Mary's Road in Perryville. Weather permitting, work will start...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Duane Charles 'Charlie' Weber

A funeral will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 for 68-year-old Duane Charles "Charlie" Weber of French Village, Mo. who passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1953 in Perryville, Mo., the son of Alfred H. and Ada M. (Schoen) Weber who both preceded him in death.
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Loyd 'Buck' J. Roscow

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 for 77-year-old Loyd "Buck" J. Roscow of Red Bud, Illinois, who passed away at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, Illinois. He was born October 12, 1944, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, son of...
RED BUD, IL
suntimesnews.com

Henry Anthony Dempke 'Butch' 'Tony'

Henry Anthony Dempke (aka "Butch" or "Tony) passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was surrounded by family and friends. Henry was born on March 15, 1948 to Henry Fredrick Dempke and Ruth Kreitler Dempke in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He grew up in Kaskaskia, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Ruth; as well as three brothers, Bobby, Sonny and Phillip Dempke; and two sisters, Patricia Lynn Parks and Shirley Ritter. He is survived by one brother, Paul (Edna) Dempke of Erwin, TN and two sisters: Frieda Patterson of Cutler, IL and Loretta (Kenny) Head of St. Mary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
FESTUS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Frank E. Derickson

A funeral will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 for 93-year-old Frank E. Derickson of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 8:06 am, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta, Illinois. He was born August 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, son of Cardel "Dirk" and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson,...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Emma Eggemeyer finishes 17th at State

CHESTER – The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished 3rd at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet last week at DuQuoin. The Jackets battled with 14 other teams and landed 3rd out of 15 competing teams. When it was all said-and-done, the Lady Jackets...
CHARLESTON, IL
suntimesnews.com

Chester girls finish 3rd at 2022 IHSA Sectional Meet

CHESTER – The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished 3rd out of 15 teams at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet. The event was hosted at DuQuoin. DuQuoin was the winner of the Sectional with 193 points, followed by Pinckneyville (2nd, 51); CHESTER (3rd, 43); Sesser-Valier (4th, 42); Johnston City (5th Tie, 36); McLeansboro Hamilton County (5th Tie, 36); Pope County (7th Tie, 28); Vienna (7th Tie, 28); Christopher (9th, 26); Carmi-White County (10th, 25); Goreville (11th, 24); West Frankfort (12th, 9); Steeleville (13th, 7); Cairo (14th Tie, 2); and Eldorado (14th Tie, 2).
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up comes to Chester

CHESTER – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, SIU football student-athletes and coaches will be performing community service in the Southern Illinois Region for their 3rd Annual Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up. The City of Chester is proud to announce that we were chosen as one of their destinations. Saluki...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

May 25 River Region Sports Wrap

STE. GENEVIEVE – The following members of the Ste. Genevieve track team finished in the top four at the Class 3 Sectional 1 Track Meet Monday and therefore qualified for the state track meet that begins on Friday:. Abby Moore 4×8-1st, 1600-2nd, 800-1st, 4×4-1st,. Kale Clements 4×8-1st,...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Chester Yellow Jackets finish 3rd at 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet

CHESTER – The Chester High School Boys Track and Field Team outdid themselves Wednesday May 18 at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet held at Chester's Dr. Charles R. Young Memorial Track and Field Complex. CHS hosted the event. Jacob Cowell, a Chester High School senior, was...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Aiden Jany signs to run track for McKendree University

CHESTER – Chester High School Track and Field standout, Aiden Jany, signed a Letter of Intent to continue his career at the collegiate level next year at McKendree University. The signing ceremony took place Wednesday May 18 at the Chester High School James F. Sharp Cafeteria with friends, family,...
CHESTER, IL

