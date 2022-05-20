ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms move into Tampa Bay

By Rebecca Barry, Eric Stone
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — We topped out in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies thanks to the passing downpours. We have expect scattered storms this evening with slowly cooling temperatures.

We begin the weekend in the muggy mid 70s with showers pushing onshore. The showers spread inland through the day. You’ll get a break in the rain. but most areas will see showers at some point.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s despite the cloudy skies.

Sunday’s rain chances fire up later in the afternoon hours. We’ll hit 90° before the showers fire up.

Next week we’ll see warmer afternoons with scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms each day.

