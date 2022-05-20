Former North Texas Principal testifies in Washington DC

A former Colleyville Heritage High School principal testified in Washington DC Thursday, about the dangers of political agendas on free speech in the classroom.

It was last year that James Whitfield was removed from his job as a principal in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, after claims he wanted to introduce critical race theory into the curriculum. Whitfield denied these claims.

He testified in front of the committee for oversight and reform that political agendas are forcing good teachers out of the classroom.

"Educators who have put their heart and soul into the growth and development of young people, have been put squarely in the crosshairs of political groups who are determined to destroy public education," he says.

In the last year, 17 states have passed legislation prohibiting the teaching of certain topics related to race or sexual orientation. Proponents of these laws claim they are meant to promote parental rights and transparency.

