Density-functional-theory simulations of the water and ice adhesion on silicene quantum dots

By Tianpei Duan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe absorption of water and ice on silicon is important to understand for many applications and safety concerns for electronic devices as most of them are fabricated using silicon. Meanwhile, recently silicene nanostructures have attracted much attention due to their potential applications in electronic devices such as gas or humidity sensors....

