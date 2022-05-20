ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

California County Sheriff Calls For State Of Emergency Over Illegal Cannabis Grows

By Benzinga Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video reveals swimming pools that are being used as justification for water usage but are actually directly piped to a greenhouse and many other disturbing things. The Sheriff’s Office of the Siskiyou County in the northernmost part of California is asking state and federal regulators to come and see firsthand...

Comments / 4

actionnewsnow.com

Jail space reserved for woman listed as 'Chronic Offender'

REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta County woman has been added to the Chronic Offender Accountability Program. This means jail space is designated for her due to frequent arrests. Amber Baldry was just added to the program. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said she has generated eight pending cases for repeat instances of vehicle theft and drug possession. Her current charges include attempted grand theft auto, possession of heroin and meth, and possession of burglary tools.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Massive underground, illegal marijuana grow operation busted in San Bernardino

San Bernardino area law enforcement has busted a massive marijuana grow operation, uncovering over $9 million in illegal product in an underground bunker. The discovery comes as San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson and San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus continue to crackdown on illegal drug enterprises operating out of the more rural parts of their county. "The money in illegal marijuana is not a victimless crime," Dicus said. "There are a number of things that have happened. I've had deputies pass by these areas in Newberry Springs and had rounds go through their front window." Investigators had previously executed a search...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
kymkemp.com

Two New Disappearances Added to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Unsolved Cases Webpage

Last August, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department launched an online resource listing 57 unsolved cases from their area of responsibility from as far back as the 1950’s–today there are 69 total cases described on the page. A family member of Hans Lippuner let us know that he had been recently added. In addition, we learned from the Sheriff’s Department that a missing Southern Humboldt man, Mark Burleigh had also been recently added.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Three hit by bull near Sundial Bridge speak out

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Carolyn, David and Julisa were taking a stroll to the Sundial Bridge Friday when a bull ran into them, sending one to the hospital. "We weren't even a part of the rodeo or going to it. I believe they could have had way more safety precautions in place," said Julisa Maldonado, who was hurt that night. "It could have been so much worse. After the bull was put away, there were kids who were on the bridge at the time of the attack who ran over to see what was going on. What if it had been one of those kids who were hit by the bull? I'm grateful that it was me instead of someone else."
REDDING, CA
KDRV

One arrest, two warrants, 5,600 plants destroyed

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are looking for a primary suspect for an illegal marijuana grow where a search warrant brought destruction of illicit plants. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says that suspect is one of two main suspects related to illegal marijuana grow sites revealed by search warrants served last week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Fatal crash closes US 199 near Selma, Oregon

UPDATE (as of 12:57 PM)-- All lanes of U.S. 199 are open 1 mile north of Selma (MP 18-19) following a crash earlier today. A fatal two-vehicle crash has closed US 199 (Redwood Highway) in both directions one mile north of Selma, Oregon, near mileposts 18-19. ODOT advises that this may be a lengthy closure for crash reconstruction and cleanup. A detour is in place onto Draper Valley Road.
SELMA, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after pointing gun at an officer in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department arrested a man after he pointed a gun at officers and then tried to run away on Saturday at around 11:07 p.m. in Redding. Redding police officers responded to an apartment complex on Trinity Street after a report came in saying that Raul Galvez, 19, of Redding was hitting a woman.
REDDING, CA
KDRV

Structure fire knocked down in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore--- Firefighters quickly knocked down a structure fire at the corner of Avenue G and 13th Street in White City on Tuesday Night. The fire was at the Blue Dog RV Service. NewsWatch 12 crews arrived to find the fire already been knocked down just moments after reports...
WHITE CITY, OR
thefreshtoast.com

Delaware Gov. Vetoes Marijuana Legalization Bill Despite Passing Both Houses

He cited his decision to veto due to questions surrounding the “long-term health and economic impacts” of marijuana and “serious law enforcement concerns.”. Delaware Governor John Carney (D) vetoed a bill to legalize marijuana that the legislature had passed and sent to his desk earlier this month, which sets up a historic showdown with the General Assembly, reported DelawareOnline.
DELAWARE STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued at 12,500 feet on Mt. Shasta

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was rescued by CHP - Northern Division Air Operations after she was severely injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Saturday afternoon. Air crews were able to hoist her off of Mt. Shasta at 12,500 feet and transported her to the old ski park parking lot where Mercy Medical Air crew members were waiting, according to CHP - Northern Division Air Operations.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

California man who trafficked drugs through Alaska sentenced to 25 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A California man who distributed drugs and firearms through Alaska in 2017 and 2018 was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In a press release, the department wrote that 49-year-old Antoine...
CBS Sacramento

Workers Now Removing Lettering From Tahoe Casino Formerly Known As MontBleu

STATELINE, Nev. (CBS13) – The Lake Tahoe casino formerly known as MontBleu is finally getting its sign changed. Last year, Bally’s Corporation bought the casino from Caesars Entertainment. A name change was approved last year as well by the Douglas County Liquor Board. #ballys taking care of business! “M”…..”O”h nooo good by MontBleu. Large cranes removing the Signs artist formally known as MontBlue getting its new name! Ballys Lake Tahoe bold and red coming soon. pic.twitter.com/QcECHU1f8x — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) May 24, 2022 MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa has since been going by Bally’s Lake Tahoe, but the signage had stayed the same. On Tuesday, however, workers were out with the crane meticulously removing the lettering at the top of the casino. It won’t be the first rebrand for the casino. It was originally named Park Tahoe when it opened in the 1970s, then was Caesars Tahoe in the 80s.  Before it was renamed MontBleu, it was given the screen name “Nomad” for the 2006 film “Smokin’ Aces” – which was largely set and filmed inside the casino.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

