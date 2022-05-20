15-year-old at Park With Loaded Gun Nabbed By Stafford Twp., NJ, Cops

Family and friends are mourning the death of a veteran New Jersey corrections officer killed in an auto accident last week while he was on duty. Senior Corrections Officer Daniel Sincavage, 41, of Rio Grande, was traveling in a personal vehicle from one area of Southern State Correctional Facility in Cumberland County to another section of the facility along Route 47 in Maurice River Township when the crash occurred on May 19, according to PBA Local 105 Vice President Michael Gallagher.

11 HOURS AGO