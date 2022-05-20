ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

15-year-old at Park With Loaded Gun Nabbed By Stafford Twp., NJ, Cops

By Joe Kelly
 5 days ago
Thanks to a tip from a concerned resident, Stafford Township Police were able to track down a 15-year-old boy with a loaded gun and a folding knife...

ABSECON, NJ
