A four-alarm fire broke out overnight at a Newport hotel — and the head of Discover Newport says the hospitality community is ready to help in any way it can. Several Newport firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation in putting out the fire at the 220 room Wayfinder Hotel on Admiral Kalfbus Road — across from the Newport Grand casino — which had recently undergone extensive renovations when it reopened in July 2020.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO