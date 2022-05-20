Central College Dutch Spring Sports Update – 5-20-22

While it was not pretty, the Knoxville Baseball Squad took two from Chariton on Monday night to open up South Central Conference play. The Panthers won game one 7-4 in eight innings. Luke Spaur got the win with Niko Lacona earning his first career varsity save. The Panthers had a little easier time of it in the nightcap with an 8-0 shut out. Dakota Ramsey earned the win in game two. Knoxville improves to 3-2 on the season and begins conference play 2-0. The Panthers are on the road to Davis County on Wednesday. The team that plays on the south side of Panther Drive will begin its 2022 season with high hopes for a conference title and a deep run in the regionals. Nearly everyone is back from a 22-9 season for the Knoxville Softball Squad, and Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports opponent number one is Oskaloosa and the Indians will give her team a challenge especially at the plate, something that has to improve to make their goals realized.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO