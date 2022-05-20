ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Central College Dutch Spring Sports Update – 5-20-22

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral College Senior discus thrower Theo Baldus got the mark he needed to likely qualify for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a new personal-best effort at the Augustana Midwest Twilight Qualifier Thursday night. Baldus made the finals on his second of the three throws...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Simpson Runner Qualifies to NCAA Championships

Simpson College junior Spencer Moon qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in the 10,000m, the 15th-best time in the nation with a 29:53.79. It will be his third appearance at a national meet this year after qualifying for the cross country championships, the indoor track championships, and now the outdoor championships, and he competed in the 5,000m for the Storm in the 2021 outdoor championships. The NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships are at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio from May 26-28.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Sports Update – 5-24-2022

Pella Boys Soccer Advances to Substate Final; Girls Open Regionals at Home. — Pella Baseball Continues Strong Start to 2022 Season; Opening Broadcast Tonight. — Dutch Softball Holds Off Colfax-Mingo on Opening Day. A strong seven-run top of the 1st inning set the Pella softball team at the right tone...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville, Pella Battling for 3rd at State Golf After Day One

After day one of the Class 3A state golf tournament in Ames, Knoxville and Pella are in a tight race for a trophy finish. It’s advantage Panthers after day one, as here is the top ten in 3A team socres after 18 holes of play at Veenker Memorial Golf Course:
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pair of HR’s Leads Norwalk Softball Past Pella Christian

Sophomore Addie Downe belted a pair of home runs and pitched 5 ⅓ innings for the win Monday night, leading Norwalk past Pella Christian 9-5 in Little Hawkeye Conference softball action. Downe, who singled, stole a base and scored during the Warriors’ two-run second inning, led off the fourth...
NORWALK, IA
Pella, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Eagles Sports Update – 5-24-22

Late Spark Propels Pella Christian Baseball to Win Against Norwalk. A late-inning rally by the Pella Christian baseball team Monday night propelled them to an eight inning, 5-2 victory over Norwalk, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Warriors capitalized on a hit by pitch and a pair of wild...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball Sweeps Chariton; Softball Opens Up At Oskaloosa Tonight

While it was not pretty, the Knoxville Baseball Squad took two from Chariton on Monday night to open up South Central Conference play. The Panthers won game one 7-4 in eight innings. Luke Spaur got the win with Niko Lacona earning his first career varsity save. The Panthers had a little easier time of it in the nightcap with an 8-0 shut out. Dakota Ramsey earned the win in game two. Knoxville improves to 3-2 on the season and begins conference play 2-0. The Panthers are on the road to Davis County on Wednesday. The team that plays on the south side of Panther Drive will begin its 2022 season with high hopes for a conference title and a deep run in the regionals. Nearly everyone is back from a 22-9 season for the Knoxville Softball Squad, and Coach Carla Smith tells KNIA/KRLS Sports opponent number one is Oskaloosa and the Indians will give her team a challenge especially at the plate, something that has to improve to make their goals realized.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Falls To Dallas Center-Grimes In Substate

Knoxville’s Boys Soccer season came to an end as Dallas Center-Grimes defeated the Panthers 4-0. Knoxville found it tough to score and never got into a rhythm offensively. Knoxville only trailed 1-0 at halftime, but the Mustangs found the net three more times in the 2nd half. The Panthers finish the season 8-9 and graduate one of its biggest senior classes of all time with 16 departing the program.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – State Track and Field

Catch up with interviews from the infield of the 2022 State Track and Field meet that aired on 92.1 KRLS at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Those featured include:. Sprint Medley Relay (2A Boys) – Pella Christian (Drew Geetings, Luke Nikkel, Daniel Andringa, Levi Schelhaas) 4×100 Relay (3A Girls)...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella’s Shuttle Hurdlers Journey to Top of 3A

While the team was a few points away from its ultimate goal, the 2022 state track and field meet was still special for the Dutch of Pella. Of the 19 total events, Pella qualified for all of them and earned a medal in 15 of them. One group’s journey concluded...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis Falls in State Quarterfinals; Busy Monday for Dutch Ahead

The team season for the Pella girls tennis team ended in the state quarterfinals, as the #4 Dutch fell to #6 Assumption 5-1 Saturday in Grinnell. The lone win for Pella came from #1 singles player Emily Blom, who took down the #2 ranked player in 1A Mary Rolfstad 6-1, 6-4. Blom will continue into the state individual tournament, opening against Allison Pavlovec on Friday, May 27th.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball And Softball Defeat South Hamilton

PCM’s baseball and softball squads got their first win of the season, sweeping Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton Monday night. After the Mustangs’ baseball squad struggled their first two games against Pella and Newton, they came back with their first win of the season, defeating South Hamilton, 7-6. Durant Van Dyke picked up the victory for PCM, striking out 11 batters. Van Dyke also went three for four at the plate with a double. Zeb Padgett got the save for the Mustangs. With the win, PCM improves their record to 1-2 on the season. The Mustangs will be back in action for another Heart of Iowa Conference showdown Wednesday at Nevada.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian and Norwalk Baseball and Softball Open LHC Play Tomorrow

The Pella Christian and Norwalk baseball and softball squads will begin Little Hawkeye Conference action Monday night at Norwalk. The Eagles baseball squad enters the game fresh off a 1-0 start to their season with a 4-3 victory over Carlisle Friday Night, while the Warriors come in having gone 2-2 last week. Through four games this season the Warriors have been led by impressive offensive outputs by Keefer Saddoris and Jackson Campbell. Saddoris had a .417 batting average last week, while Campbell batted .400. Despite the win Friday for Pella Christian, the Eagles committed six errors in the season opener and Head Coach Braden Shull knows that can’t happen for his team to have a chance against Norwalk.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Softball Wins Season Opener In Dramatic Fashion

A walk off error propelled the Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad to a 4-3 come from behind win in its season opener on Monday night over ACGC. Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning the Saints pushed three runs across. Summer Karpan got the 7th going for the Saints, singling to center, .then a walk to Payton Anderson. Kasyn Reed singled then advanced to second on the throw as Karpan scored to make it 3-2. That set the stage for Saydi Benz to hit a gourd ball to the shortstop, who committed a throwing error scoring Reed then Benz scored on another error. The Saints were held to just two hits, one each by Karpan and Reed. Benz picked up the win going the distance with six hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Melcher-Dallas is 1-0 and will host Murray on Wednesday.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board to Consider Summer Lunch Program for June

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider an agreement between the Knoxville School District and the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative for the summer lunch program for the month of June only. Under the agreement, the Knoxville School District will be the sponsor with the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative being the food service management company. The Board will consider overnight trip requests from the softball team and girls’ tennis team. The softball request would be for an overnight trip to play in a tournament in Creston, Iowa with the tennis team’s request for an overnight trip to Iowa City for the State Tennis qualifiers. The board will also consider a building project change order for the auditorium for the fire detection and alarm devices.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Met Monday for Final Time During Academic Year

The Pella School Board met for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar Monday. A public hearing was scheduled for a special meeting on June 23rd to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The board also approved the sale of $28.3 million in bonds to Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Red Bank, New Jersey at an interest rate of 4.12%. Additionally, a new policy offering health insurance options to district employees who work less than a full-time schedule was also approved as an incentive to attract more employees in needed areas. A $500 referral bonus and $2,000 incentive bonus policy was approved as it relates to the hiring of new bus drivers if both the individual making the referral and those starting the job meet certain requirements. The board approved most of the 2022-23 registration fees–maintaining current rates, and renewed various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian were also approved. A review of Measurable Results Assessment data was held for the Leader in Me program.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Holding Final Meeting of 2021-22 School Year

The Pella School Board meets for the final time during the 2021-22 academic calendar today. The board will consider most of the 2022-23 registration fees and renewal of various vendor contracts. The sanctioning of girls’ wrestling as a sport at Pella High School, and a subsequent sharing agreement with Pella Christian are also on the agenda. Prior to action items, a review of Measurable Results Assessment data will be held for the Leader in Me program. A public hearing will also be scheduled to approve a contract for the new Early Childhood Center. The Pella School Board meeting begins at 4:30 this afternoon in the Pella High School library, and can also be found online.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Thrive Knoxville Releases Town Talk Video

Thrive Knoxville has produced a video series called Town talk which covers a different topic highlighting positive developments in Knoxville. The most recent video is about housing projects in Knoxville. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian spoke to KNIA/KRLS News about the video. “The new video highlights the housing developments and...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board to Review Contracts

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session this evening. The board will consider the 2022-23 handbooks, issue the 2022-23 contracts for district staff, and a budget amendment. They will also review the meeting reports from the board curriculum, finance, and facilities meetings. The meeting begins at 5pm in the boardroom of the District Office Administration Building.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Congressional Candidate Christina Bohannan Holds Event in Indianola

US House of Representatives candidate Democrat Christina Bohannan visited Indianola on Sunday, holding a meet and greet with voters in conjunction with statewide candidates Joe Kerner and Lisa Fleishman. Bohannan tells KNIA News what she hears most when campaigning is people are tired of the divisiveness in politics, and she wants to go back to debating the issues, rather than attacks or distractions.
INDIANOLA, IA

