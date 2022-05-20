County Clerk Staley Ferry announces new look for Vote By Mail packets

In 1940, the United States Army acquired over 43,000 acres of land in southern Will County to build a large explosives manufacturing plant, called Kankakee Ordnance Works, and an ordnance assembly plant, called and Elwood Ordnance Plant. By late 1941 the plants were in full production to support America’s efforts in World War II. There were 77 other similar plants built by the U.S. military, yet at the time of its construction, this manufacturing procurement was revered as one of the largest and most sophisticated. The Elwood facility loaded over 926 million bombs, shells, mines, detonators, fuzes, and boosters. The Kankakee facility set a national record producing over one billion pounds of TNT Over 20,000 mostly local residents were employed at both plants. In the early morning hours of the 5th of June, 1942 an explosion occurred in Load Assemble Package Group 2 of the Elwood Ordnance Plant. In the accident, 48 civilian arsenal workers lost their lives in an instant. Subsequent accidents claimed the lives of five more workers at the plants. These two separate plants were combined in 1945 to create the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant which helped in the manufacturing of munitions for the Korean War and the Vietnam War. TNT production ceased in 1975 and the facility was declared inactive in 1976.

ELWOOD, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO