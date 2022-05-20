ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

County Clerk Staley Ferry announces new look for Vote By Mail packets

qrockonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry is pleased to announce a sleek new look for the Vote By Mail packets that will be mailed to Will County voters later this week for the June 28 General Primary Election. The County Clerk expects to mail roughly 13,000 Vote By Mail...

www.qrockonline.com

qrockonline.com

Will County Center for Economic Development Awarded $400,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant by U.S. EPA

The Will County Center for Economic Development is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $400,000 Brownfields Assessment grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. This grant provides funding to identify sites and conduct a range of planning activities, develop site specific clean-up plans, and community outreach related to brownfield sites with an emphasis on the Des Plaines River corridor in Will County. Brownfield sites are those contaminated by hazardous substances, pollutants, and contaminants. Once remediated, former brownfield properties can be redeveloped into a variety productive uses.
WILL COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

World War II Arsenal Worker Statue and Interpretive Wayside Re-dedication at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

In 1940, the United States Army acquired over 43,000 acres of land in southern Will County to build a large explosives manufacturing plant, called Kankakee Ordnance Works, and an ordnance assembly plant, called and Elwood Ordnance Plant. By late 1941 the plants were in full production to support America’s efforts in World War II. There were 77 other similar plants built by the U.S. military, yet at the time of its construction, this manufacturing procurement was revered as one of the largest and most sophisticated. The Elwood facility loaded over 926 million bombs, shells, mines, detonators, fuzes, and boosters. The Kankakee facility set a national record producing over one billion pounds of TNT Over 20,000 mostly local residents were employed at both plants. In the early morning hours of the 5th of June, 1942 an explosion occurred in Load Assemble Package Group 2 of the Elwood Ordnance Plant. In the accident, 48 civilian arsenal workers lost their lives in an instant. Subsequent accidents claimed the lives of five more workers at the plants. These two separate plants were combined in 1945 to create the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant which helped in the manufacturing of munitions for the Korean War and the Vietnam War. TNT production ceased in 1975 and the facility was declared inactive in 1976.
ELWOOD, IL
qrockonline.com

DCFS Building In Joliet Windows Damaged From Gunfire

A disgruntled father is alleged to have shot up the Department of Children and Family Services in Joliet located at 1619 W. Jefferson Street. It happened on Friday, May 20th. WJOL is learning that a disgruntled father who lost custody of his kids shot at the building. Windows in the front of the DCFS building have been boarded up. No word of any injuries.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Special Mass For First Responders At Plainfield Catholic Church

St. Mary Immaculate is hosting a Blue Mass for police and firefighters. They will be offering the Mass for all police, and fire personnel, medics, telecommunicators, and all support staff of these agencies. In appreciation for their work as first responders, they will offer a blessing to all of them at this special Mass on Tuesday, June 7th. St. Mary’s church is located at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, IL
qrockonline.com

Two Bolingbrook Residents Fight With Police During Traffic Stop

On May 18th at approximately 11:20 PM, Bolingbrook Police effected a traffic stop near Deerfield Dr and Ashbury Ave for equipment and moving violations. During the course of the stop, the driver and a passenger ignored police commands and physically resisted police efforts to take them into custody. The passenger,...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
qrockonline.com

Three People From Plainfield under the age of 25 Killed In Fatal Car Crash In Manhattan Township

Three people from Plainfield identified as victims from a fatal crash Sunday night in Manhattan Township. Illinois State Police reports that a 2013 White Toyota Camry was traveling southbound and a White Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on US-52 at Baker Road. The Toyota cross the enter line into the northbound lane. The front end of the Toyota struck the front end of the Jeep. The driver of the Toyota was air lifted from the scene and pronounced deceased at the hospital. He’s been identified as 21-year-old Giosan Garay of Plainfield. His two passengers also died. Twenty-one year old Juan Bernal of Plainfield and 24-year old Jesus Martinez of Plainfield. The male driver of the Jeep along with a female passenger and male juvenile were transported to the hospital with serious injuries although the male juvenile has life threatening injuries.
PLAINFIELD, IL
qrockonline.com

USF Ranked in Money’s Best Colleges in America 2022 Listing

With expanded scholarships and career-launching degree programs, the University of St. Francis (USF) in Joliet found itself ranked in the top 20 percent of both Illinois and the U.S. in the most recent Money magazine list of best colleges this month. Money’s Best Colleges in America 2022 publication ranked USF...
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Candace Parker Makes Time Magazine List Of 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Candace Parker is one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. The Chicago Sky veteran is among the magazine’s list of “Pioneers.” The two-time WNBA champion and Naperville native is along side others like musician and film director Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Olympic skier Eileen Gu, and economist Emily Oster. Parker is a two-time MVP who is playing in her 15th season in the WNBA.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

