Wausau Ethics Board to discuss former alder’s lawsuit threat

Damakant Jayshi

Wausau’s Ethics Board will discuss its response to a letter from a former alder’s attorney threatening a federal lawsuit against the members of the board for what he viewed as overstepping the group’s authority.

The board will consult with its legal counsel in a closed session on Monday, according to a posted agenda.

The letter, addressed to City Attorney Anne Jacobson, was sent on March 30, two days after the Ethics Board severely rebuked Debra Ryan, then alder representing Dist. 11, for her “reckless” and “repugnant” actions related to William Harris, a former Marathon County Supervisor. The letter alleged that the board “violated (Ryan’s) civil rights.”

The lawsuit threat was issued by Ryan’s attorney, Brandon O’Connor from Ellison and O’Connor, LLC, asking the city to take action within 48 hours.

“We respectfully request that you, as city attorney, intervene immediately, confer with the city’s liability insurance carrier, and respond with the city’s plan to correct this matter within 48 hours,” said the letter. “We stand ready to sign a release if swift and appropriate action is taken to redress the actions of this out-of-control city board.”

The board delivered its decision after investigating an ethics complaint that Harris had filed against Ryan, which, among other things, alleged that the alder was trying to have him fired from his job and making “untrue statements” about him. But the board also ruled that Ryan’s actions did not violate the city’s Code of Ethics as currently written.

The Ethics Board also called for changes to Code of Ethics as some members felt that they were inadequate.

Ryan and her attorney objected to the call for changing the ethics code, saying it showed that the board had overstepped its authority. They also alleged that the Ethics investigation, conducted by Mayor Katie Rosenberg’s “hand appointed” board, was a conspiracy by the mayor to defeat Ryan in the April 5 local election. Rosenberg refuted the allegations. Ryan lost to challenger Chad Henke.

But all members of such bodies are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Ryan herself had voted to approve four of the five members on the board. She recused herself when the fifth member was appointed midway through the investigation.

(To read the letter from Debra Ryan’s attorney, click here and go to page 6 of the packet.)