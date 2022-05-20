ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Gastric cancer biomarker analysis in patients treated with different adjuvant chemotherapy regimens within SAMIT, a phase III randomized controlled trial

By Takashi Oshima
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiomarkers for selecting gastric cancer (GC) patients likely to benefit from sequential paclitaxel treatment followed by fluorinated-pyrimidine-based adjuvant chemotherapy (sequential paclitaxel) were investigated using tissue samples of patients recruited into SAMIT, a phase III randomized controlled trial. Total RNA was extracted from 556 GC resection samples. The expression of 105 genes...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#Iii#Rna#Gc
