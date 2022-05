Detectives in Fairfax County say a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive around 1 a.m. The pedestrian, described by police in a tweet only as a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening according to police.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO