French-Asian Bakery Franchise Now Serving Charlotte. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // COMMERCE, Calif. - TOUS les JOURS is excited to announce that its second North Carolina location is now open for business in Charlotte. The newest TOUS les JOURS is owned by Charlotte resident and new franchisee Chulho Chang, who plans to open more TOUS les JOURS locations throughout North Carolina. Located at the bustling SouthPark Mall, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Charlotte community.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO