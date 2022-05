Due to his talents in lacrosse and in football, Helena Capital's Cole Soper could have had the chance to potentially play multiple sports in college. But his interest was always in playing lacrosse and on Monday, the Capital football standout, who was also a star player for the Helena (West) Guardians Lacrosse team, signed his letter of intent to play for the Dominican University of California.

