Mountain Home, AR

1 killed, two injured in crash north of Mountain Home

By Staff
KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed and two were injured in a head-on collision north of Mountain Home Thursday afternoon. The Arkansas State Police identify...

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed pursuit in Marion County

Seth Shealey (Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff’s Office) A Marion County man was arrested recently for driving erratically on his motorcycle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit. Twenty-two-year-old Seth Shealey of Flippin was booked into the Marion County Law Enforcement Center and later released on a bond of $2,500.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Verna Dickson, 89, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mrs. Verna Rice Dickson, 89, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away May 23, 2022, in Mountain Home. She was born on August 31, 1932, in Buffalo City and raised by her maternal grandparents Charlie and Mellie Smith. She was a member of Riverside Church of Christ in Gassville, loved fishing, dancing, animals of all kinds, and spending time with her grandchildren.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Man may represent himself in case involving violent domestic altercation

A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July is now charged with the same crime in Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who lists a Fayetteville address, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. When asked if he had made arrangements for legal representation, Butler said he did not want a public defender. He told the court he wanted to hire a lawyer or represent himself.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Mike Joseph Beam, 52, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Michael Joseph Beam of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 21, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 52. He was born December 30, 1969, in East Point, Georgia, the son of Hugh and Dorothy Russell Beam. Mike lived in Arkansas since moving from Georgia in 1987. He married Melanie on May 21, 1994, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He worked for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 20 years before being named the Vice President of Business Development and Market Strategy at NEXT Powered by NAEC.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

John Henry Wilson, 60, Mountain Home (Kirby)

John Henry David Wilson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 19, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR, at the age of 60. He was born August 29, 1961, in La Mirada California, the son of Russell Forrest and Ozella June Hudson Wilson. He married Nedra on February 21, 2004, in Eureka Springs, AR. Henry owned and operated Mountain Home Air Compressor Company. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, really anything outdoors, the only thing he loved more than fishing was his wife. Nedra and Henry met when they were just children and have loved each other ever since. Life took them on separate paths for a time, but they were reunited in 2003. She was the love of his life, and he was the love of hers. He was always so loving and so giving to anyone he met. Henry always had a smile on his face.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

John Montgomery re-elected for Baxter County Sheriff

Incumbent Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery has been re-elected for his ninth term.Montgomery defeated opponents Henry Campfield and John L. Pate by receiving 69% of votes between the three. Henry Campfield received 22% of votes, and John Pate received 9%. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis met with...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

16 business licenses issued in Mountain Home in April

The city of Mountain Home issued 16 business licenses in April. – Linda Atkins for Specialized Automotive and Diesel, LLC., an auto repair shop located at 1419 Highway 62 East;. – Earl Goodwin for Zebby’s Snow Cones, a food truck located at 1347 Highway 62 East;. – Steve Brown...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Baxter County jurors will not meet Wednesday

Baxter County jurors in groups A and B will not need to report for duty on Wednesday. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, jurors will be informed of the next date to report when the information is received.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Newton County

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock has confirmed a weak tornado touched down in Newton County Saturday afternoon. The tornado has been rated an EF0 with estimated peak wind speed at 75 miles per hour. The tornado was 100 yards wide and was on the ground 0.9 miles...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Guilty plea entered to crime committed in jail

A man who attempted to plead guilty to charges picked up in jail but derailed the process when he basically said he was guilty but forced to do what he did was back in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-five-year-old Brent Oakley of Mountain Home did successfully enter a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Jo A. Cimino, 81, Cotter (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jo A. Cimino of Cotter are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Jo A. Cimino died Monday in Gassville.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

John Bolden, 51, Peel (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 51-year-old John Bolden of Peel are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. John Bolden died Tuesday in Peel.
PEEL, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Election: What went wrong, how it was handled

Technology difficulties, misplaced jump drives and a few bumps in the road made up the 2022 Primary Election for Baxter County with results not being completed until after 11:30. Election commissioners Judy Garner and Bob Bodenhamer sat down with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis after the results...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH Parks and Recreation to become governing body for youth soccer

The Mountain Home Parks and Recreation Department has announced a change to one of the local youth sports programs. The North Central Arkansas Foundation has reached an agreement with the city to have Parks and Recreation serve as the governing body of youth soccer. The change will take effect beginning this fall. According to Parks and Recreation, more information will be available at a later time.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

