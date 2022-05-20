Lakers fall in regional baseball semis

Three programs in Nevada County will get $6.6 million in federal funds, U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa and other officials announced Friday. “We’ve secured $6.6 million in a 2021-22 appropriations bill for three community grant programs in Nevada County,” LaMalfa said. “A Sheriff’s Office dispatch center was awarded $4.8 million for a community-oriented technology and equipment grant used for radio infrastructure. It’s an age old problem we have to stay interconnected with all our agencies with the day-to-day fire danger we face. We have work to do in our forests that is needed, so we’ve got to give our homes a fighting chance. And this grant will help our first responders, police, fire and ambulance allow for more inter-operability.”

1 DAY AGO