Murine cardiac fibrosis localization using adaptive Bayesian cardiac strain imaging in vivo

By Rashid Al Mukaddim
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn adaptive Bayesian regularized cardiac strain imaging (ABR-CSI) algorithm for in vivo murine myocardial function assessment is presented. We report on 31 BALB/CJ mice (n"‰="‰17 females, n"‰="‰14 males), randomly stratified into three surgical groups: myocardial infarction (MI, n"‰="‰10), ischemia"“reperfusion (IR, n"‰="‰13) and control (sham, n"‰="‰8) imaged pre-surgery (baseline- BL), and 1,...

www.nature.com

