Diffuse fibrosis and repolarization disorders explain ventricular arrhythmias in Brugada syndrome: a computational study
In this work, we reported a computational study to quantitatively determine the individual contributions of three candidate arrhythmic factors associated with Brugada Syndrome. In particular, we focused our analysis on the role of structural abnormalities, dispersion of repolarization, and size of the diseased region. We developed a human phenomenological model capable...www.nature.com
Comments / 0