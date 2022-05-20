ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Blueberries can reduce heart disease risk in older women with high blood pressure

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asmTv_0fkcX3rJ00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Colorado State University found that eating blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure.

They found eating 22 grams of freeze-dried highbush blueberry powder (equivalent to about 1 cup of fresh blueberries) mixed with water taken daily for 12 weeks improved the function of the inner lining of blood vessels.

The research was presented at the International Conference on Polyphenols and Health and was conducted by Sarah Ardanuy Johnson et al.

Oxidative stress is the imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body and can damage cells and tissues, which promotes endothelial dysfunction and cardiovascular disease development.

Previous research has demonstrated that polyphenols and polyphenol-rich foods like blueberries can reduce oxidative stress.

In the study, the team tested 43 estrogen-deficient older women aged 45-65 years with elevated blood pressure or stage 1-hypertension.

They used freeze-dried blueberries to retain the polyphenols as much as possible.

The team found increases in blood metabolites that are products of the metabolism of anthocyanins (polyphenols found in blueberries that give them their blue color) and metabolism of polyphenols by the gut microbiome.

They found an improvement in endothelial function which is important for human health, as endothelial dysfunction is linked to heart disease development.

They also found evidence that blueberries improved endothelial function through reductions in oxidative stress in the body.

The key takeaway is that there are benefits to consuming blueberries on a regular basis to help improve cardiovascular health.

Foods rich in phytochemicals include many fruits and vegetables, cocoa, chocolate, tea, nuts, legumes, whole grains, and spices. But dark fruits top the list.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about the best heart disease treatment, and how to reduce blood pressure naturally with lifestyle changes.

For more information about blood pressure, please see recent studies about how to lower blood pressure by 20 mmHg naturally, and results showing these common foods may help you lower high blood pressure.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Five Best Foods for High Blood Pressure

If you suffer from high blood pressure, you are not alone. More than one billion people around the world suffer from high blood pressure. Studies show that high blood pressure can be treated with medications, but it is also extremely recommended to change lifestyle patterns. These patterns include changing your...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, researchers report

People who use marijuana have an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to a large study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The study also showed that the psychoactive component of the drug, known as THC, causes inflammation in endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, as well as atherosclerosis in laboratory mice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: What are some natural ways to reduce blood pressure?

Dear Dr. Roach: What are some natural ways to reduce blood pressure? -- JW Answer: Too often, physicians jump to medication treatment to control blood pressure, when there are non-drug ways of reducing blood pressure that are often overlooked. Not every person with high blood pressure is salt-sensitive, but overall,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Colorado State University
MedicineNet.com

How Can I Bring My Blood Pressure Down Immediately?

High blood pressure is diagnosed when the force of your blood pressing against the artery wall is too high for an extended period of time. Some people have high blood pressure due to genetics, while others get hypertension (high blood pressure) as a side effect of another condition or medication.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

The One Vitamin Every Woman Over 40 Needs For Stronger Nails, Shinier Hair And Clearer Skin

If you’re new to supplements but want to prioritize your health over 40 and find something that can be a great asset to your anti-aging beauty routine, look no further. We checked in with dermatologists, hair and skincare experts and asked them to detail what vitamin (in their opinion) is the most essential for healthier nails, skin and hair and why women over 40 should welcome it into their diet through specific foods and additional supplements. (Keep in mind that this supplement will only deliver these effects if you are already consuming a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule). Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and skincare expert at Loxa Beauty.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Does Coffee Affect Your Blood Pressure?

If you can't get out the door in the morning without a cup of dark roast, you're not alone. According to the National Coffee Association's spring 2022 trend report, Americans drink about two cups of coffee each, daily—that's 517 million cups of coffee total per day. But is your caffeine intake impacting your blood pressure? It's a natural question, considering the fact that caffeine can make our tickers go pitter-patter or cause a racing heart rate. Ahead, a cardiologist explains whether your morning cup of coffee can impact your blood pressure.
LIFESTYLE
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Hair Supplement You Should Be Taking To Boost Radiance, Growth, And Shine

One of the struggles we can all probably relate to is taking care of our hair. Usually, this process requires incorporating certain habits into our lifestyle so that we can keep our strands strong and healthy. Following a nutritious diet is always a good idea, but sometimes, it’s just not enough. Every once in a while, there may be a need for supplementation.
HAIR CARE
MedicineNet.com

Can Blood Pressure Spike For No Reason?

It is normal for your blood pressure to rise and fall throughout the day. These fluctuations can be caused by everyday activities such as exercise, walking, and talking. However, if your blood pressure has spiked for no reason, it could be a sign of possible problems. Blood pressure refers to...
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
SEATTLE, WA
MedicineNet.com

How Do Bowel Movements Change With Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer death. While colon cancer can't be seen or felt, it reveals itself through some early symptoms. Changes in your bowel movements, like diarrhea or constipation, can help alert you to this disease. Paying attention to bowel movement changes is thus vital for the early diagnosis of this disease. The appearance of your poop and other symptoms are also useful clues potentially implying the presence of colon cancer.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy