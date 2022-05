HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Due to a lack of people auditioning on the first weekend, Stage 9 has chosen to change its production for August. "We had only six people show up and we need 24," said director Kris Anshutz. "We had auditions scheduled this weekend also. We decided that we needed to change our schedule and so we are doing The Real Inspector Hound instead of Tony n' Tina's Wedding. Auditions will be at the same time."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO