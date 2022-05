The suspected gunman in a May 1 shooting that wounded two people at youth football games outside Benton Middle School turned himself in Wednesday. Isaiah Malik Gordon, 23, of Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries, is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, possession of firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during a felony and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO