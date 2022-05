– Dr. Robert A. Moller, 77, beloved husband of Dr. Regina (Finley) Moller for 41 years, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Born on December 5, 1944 in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph G. and Evelyn Anderson Moller. He spent his early childhood at his parents’ hunting and fishing lodge in Lovell, ME, along with his grandmother, Nikolina Anderson, who taught him Swedish cooking and a few Swedish curse words. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served as a Hospital Corpsman during the Vietnam Era. He attended Clark University where he received a bachelor’s degree, and further pursued a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky and his PhD in cardiac electrophysiology from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

