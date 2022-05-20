ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blomkest, MN

Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen MN Firefighter

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BLOMKEST -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota Friday in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Annandale Woman Killed in Wright County Crash

MIDDLEVILLE TOWNSHIP -- An Annandale woman is dead after a crash in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies and Howard Lake Police responded to the area of County Road 6 Southwest and 30th Street Southwest just before 3:00 p.m. Authorities learned a car driven by 32-year-old Stephanie Tomann was heading...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Stearns County Holding More Meetings on Transportation Sales Tax

WAITE PARK -- Stearns County is holding another round of meetings to gather feedback on whether to extend the local option transportation sales tax. The county currently collects 0.25% on purchases which then go to fund road construction projects. It is set to expire on December 31st. The first public...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blomkest, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Lake Lillian, MN
City
Willmar, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Government
96.7 The River

“Glamping” Spot in Minnesota Makes List of Top Places in the U.S.

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leif Erickson#The Refuge Church
96.7 The River

East St. Germain Street Down To One Lane Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Construction work in St. Cloud may slow down Monday’s commute. According to a news release from the city of St. Cloud, westbound traffic on East Saint Germain Street from 10th Avenue NE to Columbia Avenue will be reduced to one lane. Work will start Monday morning...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

$210M Broadband Package Headed to Governor’s Desk

ST. PAUL -- Over 210 million dollars to improve broadband access across Minnesota -- a key part of an agriculture budget package headed to the desk of Governor Tim Walz after the legislature passed it this weekend. Lead Senate negotiator, Elbow Lake Republican Torrey Westrom says:. "Our communities in rural...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Keep an Eye Out for Missing Cattle Around Rockville

(Photo above is not a picture of the actual missing cattle.) The Stearns County Sheriff is asking people to keep an eye out for some missing cattle from the Rockville area. In a post shared to Facebook, the sheriff's office wrote:. A case of missing cattle has been reported. Approximately...
ROCKVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.7 The River

ROCORI Selects John Thein As Interim Superintendent

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School Board has selected a familiar face to serve as the district's new interim superintendent. During Monday's special meeting, the board selected to move forward with Dr. John Thein as the district interim superintendent, pending contract negotiations. Thein has held two "interim" superintendent roles for...
CLARA CITY, MN
96.7 The River

Stearns County Outlines Short-Term Rental Rules

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is reminding property owners of the rules for renting out their homes and cabins. Officials say short-term rentals require a permit and have licensing guidelines attached to them. A short-term rental is defined as 30 days or less and must conform to the county's Comprehensive...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Widespread Rain Moving in to Minnesota Tuesday Night

UNDATED -- Below normal temperatures will persist through Thursday, with rainy weather expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday night. Here in the St. Cloud metro area, we're looking at a half-inch to up to an inch of rain. Heavier amounts are expected in south-central Minnesota with lesser amounts to our north.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Huskies Seeking New Hockey PA Announcer

ST. CLOUD -- Husky Hockey is looking for a PA Announcer. St Cloud State University Athletics is accepting virtual tryouts for the next Men’s Hockey Public Address Announcer. SCSU Athletics says applicants will submit three or four sample reads online before May 31st. The reads will include a sample starting lineup, sponsorship fulfillment, a marketing advertisement, and an optional read.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy