Wayne County, KY

A look at Local and Area Gas Prices

By Eric Criswell
 6 days ago

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 10 cents to $4.58. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.8 million bbl to 220.2 million...

Tree Cutting Operations in Wayne County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that KY 1009 and KY 200 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane as crews work to perform tree-cutting operations. Work is currently taking place on KY 1009 between Sandy Valley Road (mile point 0) and Jay Cross...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Sheriff Reports Arrests

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Justin D. Byler of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and traffic violations. Brandon Bratcher of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for trafficking...
MONTICELLO, KY
Monticello Police Department Call Log

5/13/2022 W. COLUMBIA AVE REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE- INFORMATION PROVIDED. S. MAIN ST REQUEST SUBJECT BE REMOVED- WARRANT ISSUED. ELM ST REQUEST SUBJECT BE REMOVED- ARREST-DYLAN COOMER. 19- CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1ST DEG. WALMART PLAZA THEFT- INFORMATION TAKEN. W. COLUMBIA AVE SUSPICIOUS PERSON- NEGATIVE CONTACT. N.MAIN ST MVA-VEHICLE VS POLE- REPORT TAKEN.
MONTICELLO, KY
Jams and Jellies Class Scheduled

Jams & Jellies Class is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022, @ 10 a.m. at the Wayne County Extension Office. Space is limited. Please contact the Extension Office at 606-348-8453 to register for the class.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Wayne County, KY
James Lovett

James Lovett, formerly of Monticello, Kentucky was born July 29th,1932 and departed this life Sunday May 22, at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Calhoun, Kentucky, reaching the age of 89 years. He is survived by one son; Deshawn Lovett, one niece; Karen Kidd Lovett, and one nephew; Ian Kidd. At...
MONTICELLO, KY
School Board Approves Budget

Wayne County Board of Education met for a short monthly meeting on Thursday, May 19. The meeting was held at the same time the Wayne County High School Academic Hall of Fame was scheduled to honor 50 new inductees, so it as a busy evening on the Wayne County School campus.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Grace (Webb) Watson

Mrs. Grace (Webb) Watson, of Burkesville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having obtained the age of 85 years, 1 month, & 2 days. She was born in the Pea Ridge Community of Clay County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 21, 1937, the daughter of Savage & Stella (Crawford) Webb. She was a member of The Rock Springs Church of Christ, had recently been attending The Seminary Church of Christ, Retired from Western Electric in Indianapolis, Indiana, worked at Osh Kosh, and the Salvation Army. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Watson whom she wed February 25, 1960 (he passed away December 25, 2012), brother, D.C. Webb, & her sister Lavena Webb Clark.
BURKESVILLE, KY
Tyler Guilfoil Voted First-Team All-SEC by League Coaches

Kentucky junior pitcher Tyler Guilfoil has been named First-Team All-Southeastern Conference in a vote of league coaches, it was announced Monday. He is the only relief pitcher to receive that honor. Junior Ryan Ritter was voted the top defensive shortstop in the league as well. Guilfoil, a Lexington native who...
LEXINGTON, KY
Library Director Announces Retirement

Anne Garner, Library Director for the last 25 years, will be retiring effective January 1, 2023. The Wayne County Public Library Board of Trustees will therefore begin the search for the new Library Director. Job description, job application, and other relevant information are available on the library’s website accessible through...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

