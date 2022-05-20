ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, IN

Hamlet Town-Wide Yard Sales This Weekend, Town Council Urges Residents to Keep up Yard Maintenance

By Anita Goodan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Hamlet will be busy this weekend with town-wide yard sales continuing today (Friday, May 20) and Saturday. Meanwhile, Hamlet Town Council members are urging residents to keep up with cutting grass and other vegetation...

North Judson Town Council Updated on Clean-up Efforts

The North Judson Town Council members were updated last week on recent town clean-up efforts. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said the town clean-up event on May 7 resulted in five, 40-yard dumpsters full of discarded unwanted items. He noted that Town Marshal and Code Enforcement Officer Kelly Fisher worked to help residents get rid of large, unwanted items by helping get those items hauled away from properties.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
Roundabout Construction Project to Begin Next Week in La Porte County

The intersection of U.S. 6 and State Road 2 in La Porte County will soon feature a roundabout. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, construction of the new intersection by Rieth-Riley Construction Co. is expected to begin on or after Tuesday, May 31. It will be constructed in three phases through late October.
LA PORTE, IN
INDOT to Host in-Person Public Meetings on Indiana Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

Three in-person public meetings are being hosted by Indiana Department of Transportation officials to gather comments on the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, with one gathering scheduled in Plymouth. According to INDOT, the program team will summarize the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program requirements and the elements of...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Knox Board of Works to Meet Today

The Knox Board of Works will meet today where they will have a work session concerning operations of the Knox City Police Department. Following the work session at 9 a.m. CT, they will hold their regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. where they will get updates from Knox Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost on several properties under code enforcement. All department superintendents, along with the police chief, will present information to the board.
KNOX, IN
Hamlet, IN
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight

The Culver Town Council members will consider the second reading of an ordinance when they meet tonight that would rezone 415 Lakeshore Drive from Commercial to Planned Unit Development. In response to public feedback in April, the developer scaled down the initial project from seven residential town homes down to...
CULVER, IN
Work Continues on Parking Lot Near Pulaski County Justice Center

Work continues to finalize an effort to provide more parking around the Pulaski County Courthouse and Justice Center. There is a lot just west of the Justice Center that Commissioner Maurice Loehmer has been working to get paved to assist county workers and residents doing business at the county buildings with parking.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
Lt. Governor to Meet with Officials in Pulaski County for Broadband Ready Celebration

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will meet with state and local officials in Pulaski County on Wednesday, May 25 to celebrate the county’s Broadband Ready designations. The event will recognize the contributors, local Broadband Task Force and Council, and internet providers investing in the county to bring broadband to residents of Pulaski County through the Community Foundation’s Aspirations in Action initiative.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
Bridge Work on U.S. 30 in Starke County Planned to Start May 31

A bridge deck overlay maintenance project on the U.S. 30 bridge near Hamlet will cause a change in traffic patterns on or after Tuesday, May 31. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say both U.S. 30 and U.S. 35 in Starke County will have alternating lane closures with changing traffic patterns through late July.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Lashaunta Moore

Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson To Give Away $1 Million in Groceries & Gas

Help is on the way for citizens affected by high grocery and gas prices, as Mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson will have another $1 Million giveaway. According to Fox 32, Wilson will donate the money through partnerships with senior buildings and specific area grocery stores. Gift cards and coupons will be handed out to individuals for groceries, with another gas giveaway but utterly different from the last few.
CHICAGO, IL
Oregon-Davis School Board Hires New Junior/Senior High School Principal

The Oregon-Davis Junior/Senior High School has a new principal. Superintendent Bill Bennett said the search recently ended with a recommendation presented to the Oregon-Davis School Board Monday night. “We had two rounds of interviews with approximately 11 candidates who applied for our Junior/Senior High School principal position,” stated Bennett. “During...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Oregon-Davis School Board to Meet Tonight

The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet tonight where they will discuss a recommendation for a new Junior/Senior High School Principal. The board members will also review recommendations to install 3M security film, new carpet at the Elementary School, adopt a Math and CTE textbooks, reinvest in a six-month CD, pour new concrete at the Elementary School, and the removal of asphalt.
HAMLET, IN
Starke County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department responded to a semi rollover accident Wednesday afternoon. Police say 53-year-old Paul Jones from Illinois was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 just east of County Road 750 E. in his semi when he reportedly swerved to miss a deer and the semi rolled over, landing in a ditch in the area.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Willie Wilson plans 3rd million-dollar giveaway to help residents

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is planning another million-dollar giveaway. Wilson says he will donate the funds through partnerships with senior buildings and area grocery stores. Patrons will be given gift cards and coupons at select grocery stores. The giveaway will also include gas stations, but...
CHICAGO, IL
LaPorte County Dog Leads Deputies to Missing Woman

In LaPorte County, sheriffs police on their Facebook page say, “thanks for the assist, pup!”. Deputies say they responded Friday afternoon to assist in finding a missing and endangered adult female and her canine, and the dog appeared then quickly darted off to an area behind the residence. Deputies continued to search and spotted the dog running and periodically stopping and looking back to make sure police were following her. The sheriffs office says the dog continued to lead deputies and they spotted the missing female lying in a field about 1,000 feet away, and the dog ran right up to her. Police say the woman was conscious, but weak and dehydrated and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Driver accused of escaping police, crashing into bank

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. – A Benton Harbor man was arrested after he allegedly escaped police and crashed into a bank on Friday, according to the probable cause affidavit. At 3 p.m. on May 20, Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at a gas station on Niles Avenue.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

