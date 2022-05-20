Hamlet Town-Wide Yard Sales This Weekend, Town Council Urges Residents to Keep up Yard Maintenance
By Anita Goodan
The town of Hamlet will be busy this weekend with town-wide yard sales continuing today (Friday, May 20) and Saturday. Meanwhile, Hamlet Town Council members are urging residents to keep up with cutting grass and other vegetation...
The North Judson Town Council members were updated last week on recent town clean-up efforts. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said the town clean-up event on May 7 resulted in five, 40-yard dumpsters full of discarded unwanted items. He noted that Town Marshal and Code Enforcement Officer Kelly Fisher worked to help residents get rid of large, unwanted items by helping get those items hauled away from properties.
The intersection of U.S. 6 and State Road 2 in La Porte County will soon feature a roundabout. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, construction of the new intersection by Rieth-Riley Construction Co. is expected to begin on or after Tuesday, May 31. It will be constructed in three phases through late October.
Three in-person public meetings are being hosted by Indiana Department of Transportation officials to gather comments on the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, with one gathering scheduled in Plymouth. According to INDOT, the program team will summarize the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program requirements and the elements of...
The Knox Board of Works will meet today where they will have a work session concerning operations of the Knox City Police Department. Following the work session at 9 a.m. CT, they will hold their regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. where they will get updates from Knox Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost on several properties under code enforcement. All department superintendents, along with the police chief, will present information to the board.
The Culver Town Council members will consider the second reading of an ordinance when they meet tonight that would rezone 415 Lakeshore Drive from Commercial to Planned Unit Development. In response to public feedback in April, the developer scaled down the initial project from seven residential town homes down to...
Work continues to finalize an effort to provide more parking around the Pulaski County Courthouse and Justice Center. There is a lot just west of the Justice Center that Commissioner Maurice Loehmer has been working to get paved to assist county workers and residents doing business at the county buildings with parking.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will meet with state and local officials in Pulaski County on Wednesday, May 25 to celebrate the county’s Broadband Ready designations. The event will recognize the contributors, local Broadband Task Force and Council, and internet providers investing in the county to bring broadband to residents of Pulaski County through the Community Foundation’s Aspirations in Action initiative.
Pre-construction work ahead of the paving project on 700 East in Starke County will be starting this week. Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert told the Starke County Commissioners last week that two culverts need to be replaced prior to Rieth-Riley Construction Company’s arrival on June 1 to pave 700 East from State Road 8 to 625 South.
A bridge deck overlay maintenance project on the U.S. 30 bridge near Hamlet will cause a change in traffic patterns on or after Tuesday, May 31. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say both U.S. 30 and U.S. 35 in Starke County will have alternating lane closures with changing traffic patterns through late July.
Help is on the way for citizens affected by high grocery and gas prices, as Mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson will have another $1 Million giveaway. According to Fox 32, Wilson will donate the money through partnerships with senior buildings and specific area grocery stores. Gift cards and coupons will be handed out to individuals for groceries, with another gas giveaway but utterly different from the last few.
The Oregon-Davis Junior/Senior High School has a new principal. Superintendent Bill Bennett said the search recently ended with a recommendation presented to the Oregon-Davis School Board Monday night. “We had two rounds of interviews with approximately 11 candidates who applied for our Junior/Senior High School principal position,” stated Bennett. “During...
Investigators are now trying to determine what caused a massive fire at the old Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. The blaze caused extensive damage and needed 20 area fire departments to help put it out.
The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet tonight where they will discuss a recommendation for a new Junior/Senior High School Principal. The board members will also review recommendations to install 3M security film, new carpet at the Elementary School, adopt a Math and CTE textbooks, reinvest in a six-month CD, pour new concrete at the Elementary School, and the removal of asphalt.
The Starke County Sheriff’s Department responded to a semi rollover accident Wednesday afternoon. Police say 53-year-old Paul Jones from Illinois was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 just east of County Road 750 E. in his semi when he reportedly swerved to miss a deer and the semi rolled over, landing in a ditch in the area.
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is planning another million-dollar giveaway. Wilson says he will donate the funds through partnerships with senior buildings and area grocery stores. Patrons will be given gift cards and coupons at select grocery stores. The giveaway will also include gas stations, but...
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation that would streamline property tax relief for veterans, seniors and those with disabilities while encouraging local taxing districts to lower their levy rate. The governor says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property tax savings per...
In LaPorte County, sheriffs police on their Facebook page say, “thanks for the assist, pup!”. Deputies say they responded Friday afternoon to assist in finding a missing and endangered adult female and her canine, and the dog appeared then quickly darted off to an area behind the residence. Deputies continued to search and spotted the dog running and periodically stopping and looking back to make sure police were following her. The sheriffs office says the dog continued to lead deputies and they spotted the missing female lying in a field about 1,000 feet away, and the dog ran right up to her. Police say the woman was conscious, but weak and dehydrated and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. – A Benton Harbor man was arrested after he allegedly escaped police and crashed into a bank on Friday, according to the probable cause affidavit. At 3 p.m. on May 20, Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at a gas station on Niles Avenue.
