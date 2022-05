I guess I'm your typical YouTube viewer. I own it...I love funny animal videos and I love big game show moments. I'm THAT guy. And with the possible exception of Family Feud, no game show offers more "are you serious?!?" moments than Wheel of Fortune. The legendary game show--in its CURRENT incarnation and with its current hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White--has been on the air in syndication for 39 seasons (plus the earlier version with Chuck Woolery as the host) and has given us MANY such moments over the years. Who remembers when this lady won a HOUSE?

