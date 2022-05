Jason Koger is a small town Owensboro guy but he's made his name known worldwide after overcoming a tragic accident in 2008. This week he released his book telling his story. Angel here and if you ask me I've known Jason Koger since we were two teenage kids getting into mischief and hanging out at field parties together (probably not supposed to mention that LOL). He's a down-to-earth kind of guy. The kind that you know you can call up at the drop of a hat and he'll be right there if you need him.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO