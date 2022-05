Perovskite materials would be superior to silicon in PV cells, but manufacturing such cells at scale is a huge hurdle. Machine learning can help. Perovskites are a family of materials that are currently the leading contender to replace the silicon-based solar photovoltaics that are in broad use today. They carry the promise of panels that are far lighter and thinner, that could be made in large volumes with ultra-high throughput at room temperature instead of at hundreds of degrees, and that are easier and cheaper to transport and install. But bringing these materials from small laboratory experiments into a product that can be manufactured competitively has been a protracted struggle.

ENGINEERING ・ 1 DAY AGO