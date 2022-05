Are you tired of having to make trips to the gas station just to mow your lawn? Or maybe it’s the seasonal oil and spark plug changes that you’re growing weary of. Well, Greenworks has you covered with a new all-time low on its 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric lawn mower that can run for up to 70 minutes per charge at $331. It requires no gas or oil and is even compatible with your existing Greenworks 24V tools, since it uses two of those batteries to function. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO