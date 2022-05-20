Annawan-Wethersfield Tians host track sectionals today

The Titans will host the IHSA Class 1A sectional on Friday, May 20, with field events beginning at 2 p.m. and running events at 4 p.m. to allow for more time to complete them in case bad weather moves in.

Last Chance Quad, Oregon

Team standings: 1st, Sycamore 140.5. 2nd, Annawan-Wethersfield 44. 3rd, Oregon 38.5. 4th, Rochelle 27.

100-meter dash: 2nd, Tucker Forrest 12.07. 3rd, Darius Dickerson 12.10. 7th, Andrew Torres 12.50.

200 dash: 8th, Castin Rash 25.95. 12th, Riley Rumbold 27.62. 14th, Matthew Ponce 29.02. 15th, Trapper Forrest 29.77. 16th, David Kirby Galvezo 30.19. 19th, Noah Berry 32.83. 21st, Zach Gerber 35.16.

400 dash: 7th, Corbin Hodge 1:09.48. 8th, Brady Heitzler 1:09.77.

800 run: 5th, Coy McKibbon 2:13.46. 7th, Karson Schrum 2:22.29. 10th, Austin Jacobs 2:29.56. 11th, Aiden Earley 2:31.20. 15th, Logan Davis 2:46.90. 18th, Ponce 2:51.74.

1600 run: 1st, McKibbon 5:25.05. 2nd, Schrum 5:32.30. 4th, Aiden Earley 5:51.30. 6th, Davis 6:13.01

300 hurdles (36 inches): 4th, Dontaveon Thomas 50.10. 5th, Irvin Landwehr 58.20.

400 relay: 2nd, Annawan-Wethersfield (Tucker Forrest, Dickerson, Landon Songer, Enrique Escareno) 46.99. 5th, Annawan-Wethersfield (Drew Haverback, Rumbold, Rash and Thomas) 49.59.

800 relay: 2nd, Annawan-Wethersfield (Tucker Forrest, Dickerson, Songer, Torres) 1:38.85. 5th, Annawan-Wethersfield (Haverback, Rumbold, Rash, Landwehr) 1:46.62.

1600 relay: 2nd, Annawan-Wethersfield (Torres, Escareno, Songer, McKibbon) 3:58.14. 5th, Annawan-Wethersfield (Thomas, Alec Earley, Schrum, Jacobs) 4:26.39.

Shot put: 9th, Galvezo 33-4. 11th, Hodge 32-3. 15th, Berry 29-4. 16th, Heitzler 27-9. 19th, Alec Earley 26-5. 20th, Davis 25-2. 21st, Trapper Forrest 24-7. 22nd, YanCarlos Chavez 21-6. 24th, Gerber 18-7.

Discus: 6th, Heitzler 98-11. 11th, Hodge 87-0. 13th, Davis 82-0. 15th, Alec Earley 77-4. 17th, Galvezo 75-0. 18th, Berry 72-7. 20th, Trapper Forrest 69-0. 22nd, Chavez 56-6. 23rd, Gerber 55-8.

Pole vault: 7th, Landwehr 9-0. 10th, Thomas 8-0.

Long jump: 4th, Schrum 17-9. 5th, Rumbold 17-7. 9th, Songer 16-9. 10th, Escareno 16-2.

Triple jump: 1st, Torres 36-5. 7th, Rash 33-8.

Kewanee boys track

The Boilermakers will compete in the IHSA Class 2A sectional on Wednesday, May 18, at Metamora. Field events begin at 4 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m.