The Best Sports Bras Without Removable Padding, According To Reviews

Whether you’re lounging at home, running errands or partaking in a rigorous workout routine, the last thing you need is a shock of white removable padding migrating out of the side of your sports bra . While removable padding in sports bras can add a nice customizable element for some people, it can also be a source of annoyance for others.

If you’re done with hunting for a lost pad inserts or feeling that awkward bunching along the front of your bra, the list of sports bras below are made without removable padding, but also don’t compromise on support, security and adequate coverage.

Find high-impact racerbacks with integrated cups, cleavage-boosting yoga bras , multi-wear options that use comfortable compression and everyday tank-style tops with built-in support. Plus, read what other people had to say about them.

