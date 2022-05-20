ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Cutest Clothes From Workout Brands That Don't Look Like Exercise Wear

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

A button-up shirt from Outdoor Voices, empire waist dress from Athleta and white trimmed tank top from Alo Yoga . (Photo: Ourdoor Voices, Athleta, Alo Yoga)

There’s a special feeling of accomplishment that comes from scoring a super cute outfit from somewhere totally unexpected. You get to walk around knowing that you’re a shopping wizard and when someone inevitably asks where you found that gorgeous top or those super cute pants, you get to be the one to tell everyone where to go.

If you associate brands like Lululemon or Athleta with workout clothes, you may be pleasantly surprised to see their streetwear selections ― so pleasantly surprised, you’ll want to tell all your friends.

From elegant summer dresses to achingly stylish tops , these brands are creating totally wearable day and nighttime clothes, in addition to their wide selection of athletic gear. These pieces come with the quality and comfort you trust, but in elevated silhouettes you can wear to date night, board meetings or just a sunny day at the farmer’s market.

To help you find the best unexpectedly chic pieces from workout brands , we’ve rounded up some of our favorites in different styles and colors. They’re pieces you’d never expect to see in the sporting section, and you can tell your friends you found them all on your own.

