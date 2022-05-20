Deputy’s Pets Die in House Fire

Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: A fire at the home of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy left multiple pets deceased Thursday night.

Eyad Alawi / KNN

Los Angeles County firefighters from numerous stations along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a structure fire reported at approximately 7:52 p.m. May 19, on Acton Avenue in the unincorporated residential community of Acton in Los Angeles County.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a single-story family dwelling with fire and smoke showing from the rooftop. Firefighters were able to achieve knockdown shortly after arrival. Pet dogs and cats were pronounced deceased at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

It was later discovered the house belonged to a Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene. The deputy can be seen saying farewell to his beloved dogs in Key News Network video from the location.

Lt. L. Arnold with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station said three dogs and two cats died at the scene, according to an update late Thursday night. The deputy’s wife was not home at the time of the fire, said Arnold.

Arnold said the home sustained significant fire damage and that initial inspection determined the cause to be electrical, but the fire is still under investigation.

Utilities were dispatched to the location and arrived on scene at 9:09 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

Video: Eyad Alawi, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network