ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Suspension of Bridgeport cop in Black woman's case reversed

By The Associated Press
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — An independent arbitrator has determined the city of Bridgeport should remove a police officer from administrative leave. It comes...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Connecticut marshals under scrutiny for allegedly charging excessive fees

Growing up in Bridgeport, Lois Patrick’s big, yellow house on Wentworth Street was the center of gravity for her family. Aunts, uncles and cousins gathered every year for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Her uncle was married there, and on the Fourth of July – her grandmother’s birthday – they celebrated with hamburgers and homemade ice cream, spilling from the backyard into the street.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

The last functioning public pay phone in Manhattan has been removed

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The days of fishing through your pockets for change to make a phone call are officially over in New York City. Yesterday in Manhattan, crews removed the last functioning public payphone, which was on Seventh Avenue in Midtown. The city has gradually been replacing payphones with public Wi-Fi hotspots where people can hop online and even charge a cellphone. The next stop for that old payphone - it's headed to the Museum of the City of New York. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
MANHATTAN, NY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy