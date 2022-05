NEW HAVEN — The city school district will pay nearly all full- and part-time staff a financial incentive to stay in the district, or come work there. All current full-time employees — except for Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey and eight other top district administrators — will get $1,000 in their last paycheck in June as long as they were working in the district as of May 1.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO