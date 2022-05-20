ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Families needed to host HiToms baseball players in their homes

By Jill Doss-Raines, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnzPo_0fkcF5YT00

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms Baseball team is in need of families to provide a temporary summer home to the collegiate players coming in for the 2022 season.

More: National restaurant chain locating in Plaza Parkway in Lexington

Families provide housing for the players and a connection to the local community. In return, the families receive season tickets to the HiToms' games and a voucher for the Coastal Plain League's summer camp.

Games are played at Finch Field, located at 7003 Ballpark Road in Thomasville. The Coastal Plain League is a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league. Players are recruited from across the country, and need housing while playing here.

If you will provide housing for a HiToms player, contact owner Greg Suire at greg@hitoms.com. For more information about the HiToms, including a game schedule, visit hitoms.com .

More: Loaves and fishes: Journey Church seeks to expand its feeding ministry with 'dressed up' food truck

More: 'Keep fighting': Dr. Lacy Caple remembered for his 'don't tell me no' personality, care for all regardless of race

- Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items, and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com and subscribe to us at the-dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Families needed to host HiToms baseball players in their homes

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, NC
Sports
Davidson County, NC
Society
City
Lexington, NC
Davidson County, NC
Sports
Lexington, NC
Society
County
Davidson County, NC
Thomasville, NC
Sports
City
Thomasville, NC
Thomasville, NC
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Summer Home#Hitoms Baseball#Journey Church
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

1K+
Followers
249
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy