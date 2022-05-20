ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Average Social Security Beneficiary Has Lost Nearly $6,500 in Annual Purchasing Power Since 2000

By Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Regardless of whether you're currently retired or just entering the workforce, there's a good chance America's most successful social program, Social Security , is going to play a key role in your financial well-being.

According to surveys conducted by national pollster Gallup in April 2021, 85% of nonretirees expect to rely on their Social Security income to some degree to make ends meet during retirement. This compares somewhat similarly to the 89% of polled retirees who were already leaning on Social Security as a "major" or "minor" source of income.

Because of the critical role Social Security will play/is playing for most workers during retirement, arguably no announcement from the Social Security Administration is more closely monitored than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPCjR_0fkcEDdf00

Image source: Getty Images.

What is Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment and how is it calculated?

In simple terms, COLA is the "raise" that beneficiaries receive most years to account for inflation . If the price for goods and services increases from the previous year, beneficiaries should receive a commensurate benefit hike so they can still afford the same amount of goods and services.

You'll also note I've put "raise" in quotation marks to represent that this isn't a raise in the true sense of the word. Rather, COLA is simply designed to true-up benefits to match the prevailing inflation rate (not help beneficiaries get ahead).

Since 1975, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) has been the program's inflationary tether. To determine Social Security's COLA for the upcoming year , only CPI-W readings from the third quarter (July through September) are used. The other nine months can be helpful in identifying trends, but they won't factor into Social Security's COLA calculation.

If the average CPI-W reading from the third quarter of the current year is higher than the average CPI-W reading from the third quarter of the previous year, beneficiaries are in line for a "raise." The amount of the raise is the year-over-year percentage increase in the average Q3 CPI-W reading, rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

It all sounds very straightforward, yet things have gone awry .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335LSr_0fkcEDdf00

Image source: Getty Images.

Social Security beneficiaries have lost 40% of their purchasing power since 2000

Despite there being a clear formula to pass along inflationary benefit hikes, Social Security's COLA has done a poor job of keeping up with the inflation that the average Social Security beneficiary has contended with since the beginning of the century.

According to a new report issued by nonpartisan senior advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), the purchasing power of Social Security dollars has declined by a whopping 40% since 2000, as of March 2022.

For added context, the 10-percentage-point loss of purchasing power over the most recent 12-month period (March 2021 to March 2022) is the largest ever recorded by Mary Johnson, a Social Security policy analyst for TSCL.  Johnson highlighted a number of rapidly rising costs over the past year that've led to this purchasing power loss, including a 79% increase in home heating oil expenses, as well as certain Medicare premiums and out-of-pocket healthcare costs that aren't part of Social Security's COLA calculation.

Since 2000, the aggregate increase in monthly benefits via COLAs is 64%. This means the average monthly benefit has increased from $816 in 2000 to $1,336.90 by 2022. However, Johnson's study found that a 130% increase in payouts was needed simply to keep up with typical senior expenses. A 130% COLA since 2000 works out to a $1,876.70 monthly benefit. This $539.80 monthly shortfall equates to nearly $6,500 in lost annual purchasing power for the average beneficiary in 22 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXDpv_0fkcEDdf00

Image source: Getty Images.

The COLA calculation is flawed, and there's no easy fix

If you're wondering how it's possible for Social Security to fail tens of millions of seniors so badly, look no further than its inflationary tether , the CPI-W.

As its official name implies, the CPI-W measures the spending habits of urban and clerical workers. The problem is that urban and clerical workers spend their money very differently than senior citizens. For instance, a much larger percentage of seniors' monthly expenditures goes to shelter and medical care costs, relative to working-age Americans. By comparison, the latter spend far more on education, apparel, and transportation than seniors. Because the CPI-W is Social Security's tether, important costs for seniors aren't being given enough weighting, which has resulted in the persistent loss of purchasing power for more than two decades.

Interestingly, lawmakers from both major political parties recognize that the CPI-W is doing a poor job of accurately tracking inflation. However, lawmakers have approached fixing the problem from opposite ends of the political spectrum , and have thus far been unwilling to cede an inch to find common ground with their opposition.

As long as there's no compromise at the congressional level, Social Security will be stuck with the CPI-W as its inflationary tether, and beneficiaries will continue to see the purchasing power of their monthly benefits erode over time .

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 60

sCcg
5d ago

Biden isn't worried about the average Joe he's a millionaire, he's got secret service the rest of his life, the best health benefits too plus multiple multimillion dollar homes.

Reply(15)
37
joseph badger
5d ago

As a disabled person who has worked 46 years and served my country as well as ten years as a deputy sheriff I am sick of this administration my wife has been waiting going on three years for disability approval we are barely making it and that's only because the Grace of God it personally hurts to not be able to get any of our kids or grandkids anything for birthdays , Christmas or any other occasion and our friends thinking we want to go places or do anything with them because we are struggling so bad. THANK YOU BIDEN AND ALL YOUR BUNCH Y'ALL HAVE KILLED THE AMERICAN DREAM IN LESS THEN TWO YEARS. CONGRATULATIONS 👏👏

Reply
23
Mazie Steele
5d ago

Well this is terrible, however, I recall this same conversation in the early '90s, that's a bit ridiculous to me, so actually no one has an solution??

Reply(3)
17
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Gallup#Cola
FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: What’s the average monthly benefit amount for SSDI?

The Social Security Administration runs various programs, but 12% of the 70 million Americans in them are getting disability, or SSDI. This means over 9 million people receive SSDI. SSDI varies for each beneficiary and is decided on similar to how retirement benefits are. Your earnings each year are taken...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
The US Sun

Thousands of Americans have been underpaid Social Security benefits worth $4,113 each – see if you’re affected

NEARLY 14,470 Social Security beneficiaries were underpaid by approximately $59.5million, according to a recent audit. A report from the Social Security office of the Inspector General, found that the Social Security Administration (SSA) did not properly provide benefits to thousands of students. In a sample of 100 students, benefits for...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

When Do Social Security Benefits Become Taxable?

Social Security benefits on their own aren’t subject to federal income tax, however, when you combine Social Security benefits with other retirement income, your total income can fall over the threshold. The Social Security Administration estimates that about 56% of beneficiaries will owe federal income taxes on their benefits. How can you determine who much you’ll owe? Start by calculating your provisional income.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money

If you're a new recipient of Social Security payments, you're likely wondering when you'll get your check. Not all Social Security beneficiaries get their checks on the same day -- there are actually multiple days each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below. You should also know that Social...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

How is SSI different than Social Security disability?

The Social Security Administration has various programs to support Americans financially. Two of the programs are targeted at helping people with disabilities. Social Security: How to tell which benefits you can receive. What is SSI?. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has been successful at keeping the retired and disabled people...
AMERICAS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
188K+
Followers
93K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy