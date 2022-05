WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - Two teenagers are found shot and killed at a mobile home park in White Lake Township, while police have two suspects under arrest. Families and friends are speaking out because they want the memories of their two loved ones Cameron Duckworth, 19, and Drake Mancuso, 16, to live on. The arrests provide little comfort as they begin to process their grief.

